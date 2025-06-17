Popcorn

A Raycast extension that uses the Stremio API to search for movies and TV shows and stream them to local media players using Stremio addons. IINA is highly recommended for macOS users.

Features

🎬 Search for movies and TV series

📈 Displays trending media

⚙️ Stremio addon support

🔗 Stream directly into IINA, VLC, or any app of choice

✅ Mark TV episodes as watched

👁️ Recently watched content

📋 Copy stream URLs to clipboard

Usage

Search Streams: Type to search for movies or TV shows

Full-functionality Requirements

A Stremio addon that provides streams

Media player (IINA or VLC recommended)

Important Notice

This extension is designed to help you discover and organize media content. Please read and understand the following terms before using this extension.

Content Discovery

This extension helps you search for and discover publicly available media content

Content streams are sourced from various public repositories and services

We do not host, store, or distribute any copyrighted content

All content is provided by third-party sources

User Responsibility

You are responsible for ensuring your use complies with local laws and regulations

Respect intellectual property rights and copyright laws

Only access content you have legal rights to view

Use streaming services and platforms in accordance with their terms of service

Privacy & Data

Your search history and preferences are stored locally on your device

No personal data is transmitted to external servers without your consent

You can clear your data at any time through the extension settings

Disclaimer

We are not responsible for the availability, quality, or legality of content from third-party sources

Use this extension at your own discretion and risk

The extension developers are not affiliated with any streaming services or content providers

Support

For issues or questions, please refer to the extension documentation

Report any concerns through the appropriate channels

License

MIT