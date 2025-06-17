StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Popcorn - Explore Stremio Streams

A Raycast extension that uses the Stremio API to search for movies and TV shows and stream them to local media players using Stremio addons. IINA is highly recommended for macOS users.
AvatarMartipops
New
Install Extension
Overview

Popcorn

A Raycast extension that uses the Stremio API to search for movies and TV shows and stream them to local media players using Stremio addons. IINA is highly recommended for macOS users.

Features

  • 🎬 Search for movies and TV series
  • 📈 Displays trending media
  • ⚙️ Stremio addon support
  • 🔗 Stream directly into IINA, VLC, or any app of choice
  • ✅ Mark TV episodes as watched
  • 👁️ Recently watched content
  • 📋 Copy stream URLs to clipboard

Usage

  1. Search Streams: Type to search for movies or TV shows

Full-functionality Requirements

  • A Stremio addon that provides streams
  • Media player (IINA or VLC recommended)

Important Notice

This extension is designed to help you discover and organize media content. Please read and understand the following terms before using this extension.

Content Discovery

  • This extension helps you search for and discover publicly available media content
  • Content streams are sourced from various public repositories and services
  • We do not host, store, or distribute any copyrighted content
  • All content is provided by third-party sources

User Responsibility

  • You are responsible for ensuring your use complies with local laws and regulations
  • Respect intellectual property rights and copyright laws
  • Only access content you have legal rights to view
  • Use streaming services and platforms in accordance with their terms of service

Privacy & Data

  • Your search history and preferences are stored locally on your device
  • No personal data is transmitted to external servers without your consent
  • You can clear your data at any time through the extension settings

Disclaimer

  • We are not responsible for the availability, quality, or legality of content from third-party sources
  • Use this extension at your own discretion and risk
  • The extension developers are not affiliated with any streaming services or content providers

Support

  • For issues or questions, please refer to the extension documentation
  • Report any concerns through the appropriate channels

License

MIT

Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
GIF Search logo

GIF Search

Search the Internet for animated GIFs

Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Kill Process logo

Kill Process

Terminate processes sorted by CPU or memory usage

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.