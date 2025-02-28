StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Parcel

Allow Parcel users to see upcoming and active deliveries
Overview

Parcel

This Raycast extension allows Parcel app users to view their upcoming and active deliveries directly within Raycast.

Features

  • View all your active deliveries
  • See detailed delivery information including carrier, tracking number, and status
  • View the tracking history for each delivery
  • Easy access to tracking numbers through copy actions

Setup

  1. Generate an API key at web.parcelapp.net
  2. Install this extension in Raycast
  3. When prompted, enter your API key in the extension preferences

Usage

  • Run the "My Deliveries" command to see all your active deliveries
  • Search for specific deliveries by typing in the search bar
  • Select a delivery to see detailed information
  • Use the action menu to copy tracking numbers or open the Parcel web app

Notes

  • This extension requires a Parcel premium subscription to generate an API key
  • Data is refreshed each time you run the command
  • The extension respects the Parcel API guidelines and doesn't poll excessively

Support

If you encounter any issues with this extension, please contact the extension author. For issues with the Parcel API or app, please visit parcelapp.net/help.

