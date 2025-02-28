Parcel

This Raycast extension allows Parcel app users to view their upcoming and active deliveries directly within Raycast.

Features

View all your active deliveries

See detailed delivery information including carrier, tracking number, and status

View the tracking history for each delivery

Easy access to tracking numbers through copy actions

Setup

Generate an API key at web.parcelapp.net Install this extension in Raycast When prompted, enter your API key in the extension preferences

Usage

Run the "My Deliveries" command to see all your active deliveries

Search for specific deliveries by typing in the search bar

Select a delivery to see detailed information

Use the action menu to copy tracking numbers or open the Parcel web app

Notes

This extension requires a Parcel premium subscription to generate an API key

Data is refreshed each time you run the command

The extension respects the Parcel API guidelines and doesn't poll excessively

Support

If you encounter any issues with this extension, please contact the extension author. For issues with the Parcel API or app, please visit parcelapp.net/help.