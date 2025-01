Pritunl

Extention helps to quickly connect to already configured Pritunl VPN tunnel.

For the sake of simplicity, there is no UI support for multiple connections.

Setup

Open extention settings and select "Pritunl App" from dropdown menu. Find your connection id using command

/Applications/Pritunl.app/Contents/Resources/pritunl-client list -j | jq

or just copy from the Pritunl connection settings from UI as per screenshot.

and put it to the extention Pritunl Connection ID field.

Set your PIN for the connection.

Usage

Run pritunl command in Raycast and enjoy automated VPN connection.

The small notification "Pritunl is connecting" should appear.