Extension Icon

Winutils

Launches ChrisTitusTech's WinUtil bootstrap from GitHub.
AvatarMakhlouf belouadah
New
Install Extension
Overview

Winutils (Raycast extension)

This Raycast extension provides a single command to launch the WinUtil script from ChrisTitusTech: https://github.com/ChrisTitusTech/winutil

It runs the same installer/bootstrap command used by WinUtil and elevates a PowerShell process to run the remote script.

What it does

  • Runs the WinUtil bootstrap command which downloads and executes the WinUtil script from the project's GitHub URL.
  • Displays simple HUD notifications while launching and on success/failure.

Security / privacy note This extension executes a remote script fetched from the internet. Review the script at the WinUtil repository before running. Do not run remote scripts you do not trust.

Usage (development)

  1. Install dependencies:
pnpm install
  1. Run the extension locally in Raycast (dev mode):
pnpm run dev
  1. The command winutils will appear in your Raycast commands list (mode: no-view). Executing it will attempt to launch WinUtil.

Build & publish

  • Build: pnpm run build
  • Publish to Raycast store: pnpm run publish

Notes

  • Platform: Windows only
  • Notifications use showHUD (simple text HUD messages). The extension elevates PowerShell to run the installer and therefore will trigger a UAC prompt.

License This repository uses the MIT license (see package.json).

Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
Other
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
