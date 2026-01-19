This Raycast extension provides a single command to launch the WinUtil script from ChrisTitusTech: https://github.com/ChrisTitusTech/winutil
It runs the same installer/bootstrap command used by WinUtil and elevates a PowerShell process to run the remote script.
What it does
Security / privacy note This extension executes a remote script fetched from the internet. Review the script at the WinUtil repository before running. Do not run remote scripts you do not trust.
Usage (development)
pnpm install
pnpm run dev
winutils will appear in your Raycast commands list (mode:
no-view). Executing it will attempt to launch WinUtil.
Build & publish
pnpm run build
pnpm run publish
Notes
showHUD (simple text HUD messages). The extension elevates PowerShell to run the installer and therefore will trigger a UAC prompt.
License
This repository uses the MIT license (see
package.json).