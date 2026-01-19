Winutils (Raycast extension)

This Raycast extension provides a single command to launch the WinUtil script from ChrisTitusTech: https://github.com/ChrisTitusTech/winutil

It runs the same installer/bootstrap command used by WinUtil and elevates a PowerShell process to run the remote script.

What it does

Runs the WinUtil bootstrap command which downloads and executes the WinUtil script from the project's GitHub URL.

Displays simple HUD notifications while launching and on success/failure.

Security / privacy note This extension executes a remote script fetched from the internet. Review the script at the WinUtil repository before running. Do not run remote scripts you do not trust.

Usage (development)

Install dependencies:

pnpm install

Run the extension locally in Raycast (dev mode):

pnpm run dev

The command winutils will appear in your Raycast commands list (mode: no-view ). Executing it will attempt to launch WinUtil.

Build & publish

Build: pnpm run build

Publish to Raycast store: pnpm run publish

Notes

Platform: Windows only

Notifications use showHUD (simple text HUD messages). The extension elevates PowerShell to run the installer and therefore will trigger a UAC prompt.