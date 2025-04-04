Time Logs

Track, manage, and export time logs on tasks and projects with this simple and powerful Raycast extension.

Features

Start and stop timers for different tasks and projects

for different tasks and projects View and manage all your time entries in one place

all your time entries in one place Organize time entries by project

by project Export time logs as markdown for easy reporting

as markdown for easy reporting Menu bar timer showing your active time log

showing your active time log Time rounding to your preferred interval (5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes)

to your preferred interval (5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes) Automatic cleanup of entries shorter than 1 minute

of entries shorter than 1 minute Seamless integration with Raycast's UI and UX guidelines

Commands

Start Timer

Start tracking time for a task with an optional project assignment.

Start Timer [project] [task]

Stop Timer

Stop the currently running timer.

Stop Timer

View Time Logs

View and manage all your time logs. Filter by date, project, or search by task description.

View Time Logs

View Projects

View and manage all your projects, along with their associated time logs.

View Projects

Export Time Logs

Export your time logs as markdown for reporting or analysis.

Export Time Logs

Menu Bar Timer

Shows the active time log in your menu bar for easy tracking and access.

Menu Bar Timer

Preferences

Time Rounding Interval: Choose how to round your time entries (5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes)

Installation

Install Raycast if you haven't already: Get Raycast Open Raycast and search for "Store" Search for "Time Logs" in the Raycast Store Click "Install"

Development

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/damianredecki/time-logs.git # Navigate to the project directory cd time-logs # Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev

Screenshots

To view screenshots of the extension in action, please check the extension page in the Raycast Store.

Feedback & Contributions

If you have any feedback or want to contribute to this extension, please:

Open an issue or pull request on the GitHub repository

License

MIT