StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Time Logs

Track, manage, and export time logs on tasks and projects.
AvatarDamian
New
Install Extension
Overview

Time Logs

Track, manage, and export time logs on tasks and projects with this simple and powerful Raycast extension.

Features

  • Start and stop timers for different tasks and projects
  • View and manage all your time entries in one place
  • Organize time entries by project
  • Export time logs as markdown for easy reporting
  • Menu bar timer showing your active time log
  • Time rounding to your preferred interval (5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes)
  • Automatic cleanup of entries shorter than 1 minute
  • Seamless integration with Raycast's UI and UX guidelines

Commands

Start Timer

Start tracking time for a task with an optional project assignment.

Start Timer [project] [task]

Stop Timer

Stop the currently running timer.

Stop Timer

View Time Logs

View and manage all your time logs. Filter by date, project, or search by task description.

View Time Logs

View Projects

View and manage all your projects, along with their associated time logs.

View Projects

Export Time Logs

Export your time logs as markdown for reporting or analysis.

Export Time Logs

Menu Bar Timer

Shows the active time log in your menu bar for easy tracking and access.

Menu Bar Timer

Preferences

  • Time Rounding Interval: Choose how to round your time entries (5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes)

Installation

  1. Install Raycast if you haven't already: Get Raycast
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Store"
  3. Search for "Time Logs" in the Raycast Store
  4. Click "Install"

Development

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/damianredecki/time-logs.git

# Navigate to the project directory
cd time-logs

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

Screenshots

To view screenshots of the extension in action, please check the extension page in the Raycast Store.

Feedback & Contributions

If you have any feedback or want to contribute to this extension, please:

  • Open an issue or pull request on the GitHub repository

License

MIT

Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.