Track, manage, and export time logs on tasks and projects with this simple and powerful Raycast extension.
Start tracking time for a task with an optional project assignment.
Start Timer [project] [task]
Stop the currently running timer.
Stop Timer
View and manage all your time logs. Filter by date, project, or search by task description.
View Time Logs
View and manage all your projects, along with their associated time logs.
View Projects
Export your time logs as markdown for reporting or analysis.
Export Time Logs
Shows the active time log in your menu bar for easy tracking and access.
Menu Bar Timer
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/damianredecki/time-logs.git
# Navigate to the project directory
cd time-logs
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
To view screenshots of the extension in action, please check the extension page in the Raycast Store.
If you have any feedback or want to contribute to this extension, please:
MIT