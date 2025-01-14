TimeCrowd Tracker
Track your time with TimeCrowd
Getting Started
To use this extension, you need your TimeCrowd API Token.
- Go to https://timecrowd.net/oauth/applications
- Click "New Application"
- In the Name field, enter a name of your choice for the application.
- In the Redirect URI field, enter
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob.
- Click "Submit" then click "New token" then click "Issue"
- Copy the token
Start/Stop Time Entry
This command displays a list of time entries for the past week.
- By pressing "Enter" on a time entry, you can start/stop the time entry.
- You can start a new time entry by selecting "Create a new time entry" and inputting a title and category. Additionally, it's possible to automatically fetch the title from the page you are currently viewing.