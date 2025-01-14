TimeCrowd Tracker

Track your time with TimeCrowd

Getting Started

To use this extension, you need your TimeCrowd API Token.

Go to https://timecrowd.net/oauth/applications Click "New Application" In the Name field, enter a name of your choice for the application. In the Redirect URI field, enter urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob . Click "Submit" then click "New token" then click "Issue" Copy the token

Start/Stop Time Entry

This command displays a list of time entries for the past week.