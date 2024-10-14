🚀 Raycast Sink
A Raycast extension for effortlessly managing short links using Sink, a simple, speedy, and secure link shortener powered by Cloudflare.
Installation
Raycast Store
Manual Installation
git clone https://github.com/foru17/raycast-sink.git
cd raycast-sink
npm install && npm run dev
# Enjoy it
Features
- View, Create, Search, and Query short links directly within Raycast
- Quick Access: Open short links in your default browser with a single click
- Clipboard Integration: Copy short links to your clipboard instantly
- Seamless Sink Integration: Leverage the power of Sink's Cloudflare-based link shortening
Prerequisites
Before you begin, ensure you have the following:
Configuration
After installation, you'll need to set up the extension with your Sink instance details:
- Open Raycast Preferences
- Navigate to the Extensions tab
- Find "Sink" in the list of installed extensions
- Enter your Sink API URL and API Key in the provided fields
Usage
Here's how to make the most of the Raycast Sink extension:
- Create a Short Link: Use the "Create Short Link" command to quickly shorten a URL
- View All Links: Access the "View Short Links" command to see a list of all your shortened URLs
- Search Links: Utilize Raycast's built-in search to find specific short links
- Open Link: Select a short link and use the "Open in Browser" action to visit the destination URL
- Copy Link: Quickly copy a short link to your clipboard for sharing
Troubleshooting
If you encounter any issues:
- Verify your Sink API credentials are correct in the extension settings
- Ensure your Sink instance is running and accessible
- Check the Raycast console for any error messages
If problems persist, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.
Contributing
Contributions are welcome and appreciated! Here's how you can contribute:
- Fork the repository
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b my-new-feature
- Commit your changes:
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin my-new-feature
- Submit a pull request
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct and the process for submitting pull requests.
Credits
This extension is built on top of the Sink project by ccbikai. We're grateful for their work in creating such a robust and efficient link shortener.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
Support
If you find this extension helpful, consider:
Your support helps keep this project active and improving!