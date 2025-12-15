StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Overview

LanguageTool for Raycast ✨

Instant spelling and grammar correction using LanguageTool API. Get real-time suggestions and improve your text quality in multiple languages.

Raycast LanguageTool Extension

🚀 Features

  • Check Text - Interactive form with detailed results and corrections
  • Check Text Instant - Quick clipboard check and paste (background mode)
  • 🌍 30+ Languages - Auto-detection or manual selection
  • 🎯 Smart Sorting - Most used languages appear first (frecency-based)
  • 💾 Persistent Settings - Your preferred language is remembered
  • 🔧 Advanced Options - Fine-tune checks with rules, categories, and levels
  • 👑 Premium Support - Automatic integration with LanguageTool Premium accounts
  • 📊 Detailed Results - View all issues with suggestions and context
  • 🎨 Modern UI - Clean interface with Raycast's native components

📦 Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Store"
  3. Find "LanguageTool"
  4. Click "Install"

Manual Installation

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd extensions/extensions/language-tool

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

🎯 Usage

Check Text (Interactive)

  1. Open Raycast (⌘Space)
  2. Type "Check Text"
  3. Select language
  4. Type or paste your text
  5. Press Enter
  6. Review results and apply corrections

Keyboard Shortcuts:

  • ⌘↵ - Apply all corrections and paste
  • ⌘⇧A - Apply all corrections
  • ⌘R - Reset corrections
  • ⌘C - Copy corrected text

Check Text Instant (Background)

  1. Copy text to clipboard
  2. Open Raycast
  3. Type "Check Text Instant"
  4. ✨ Corrected text is automatically pasted!

Perfect for quick corrections while writing emails, documents, or messages.

⚙️ Configuration

Basic Setup

Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → LanguageTool

No configuration required - works out of the box with free API!

Premium Setup (Optional)

For faster checks and higher limits:

  1. Create account at languagetool.org
  2. Get API key from Access Tokens
  3. Configure in Raycast:

Advanced Options

Enable advanced features in settings:

  • ☑️ Show Advanced Options

Then configure:

  • Check Level: Default or Picky (stricter for formal text)
  • Mother Tongue: Native language for false friends detection
  • Preferred Variants: Language variants (e.g., en-GB, en-US)
  • Rules & Categories: Enable/disable specific checks

📖 Read the Advanced Options Guide

🌍 Supported Languages

30+ languages including:

LanguageCodeVariants
EnglishenUS, GB, CA, AU, NZ, ZA
PortugueseptBR, PT, AO, MZ
SpanishesES, AR, MX, and more
GermandeDE, AT, CH
Frenchfr-
Italianit-
Dutchnl-
Russianru-
Chinesezh-
Japaneseja-

And many more! Use auto for automatic detection.

💡 Tips & Tricks

1. Frecency Sorting

Languages you use most frequently automatically appear at the top of the list. No manual sorting needed!

2. Keyboard Shortcuts

Learn the shortcuts for faster workflow:

  • ⌘↵ to apply all and paste instantly
  • Use arrow keys to navigate corrections

3. Background Mode

Use "Check Text Instant" for quick corrections without opening UI. Perfect for:

  • Quick email fixes
  • Social media posts
  • Chat messages

4. Picky Mode

Enable "Picky" level in advanced options for:

  • Academic papers
  • Professional emails
  • Formal documents
  • Business presentations

5. False Friends Detection

Set your mother tongue to detect common translation mistakes:

Text: "I am embarrassed" (English)
Mother Tongue: Portuguese
→ Detects potential confusion with "embaraçada"

🏗️ Architecture

src/
├── check-text.tsx                # Main command (interactive form)
├── check-text-instant.tsx        # Background command (clipboard)
├── components/                   # React components
│   ├── check-text-result.tsx    # Results screen orchestrator
│   ├── result-metadata.tsx      # Results metadata display
│   └── result-actions.tsx       # Action panel with shortcuts
├── hooks/                        # React hooks
│   └── use-text-corrections.ts  # Corrections state management
├── services/                     # Business logic
│   └── languagetool-api.ts      # API client (Premium support)
├── utils/                        # Pure functions
│   └── text-correction.ts       # Text correction algorithms
├── config/                       # Configuration
│   └── api.ts                   # API endpoints and limits
└── types.ts                     # TypeScript types

Design Principles:

  • ✅ Separation of concerns
  • ✅ Pure functions for business logic
  • ✅ Reusable hooks and components
  • ✅ Type-safe with TypeScript
  • ✅ No external API client libraries needed

📊 API Limits

Free Tier

  • 20 requests/minute
  • 75,000 characters/minute
  • 20,000 characters/request

Premium Tier

  • 80 requests/minute
  • 300,000 characters/minute
  • 60,000 characters/request

💡 Configure your Premium credentials in settings for higher limits!

🛠️ Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Development mode (hot reload)
npm run dev

# Type checking
npm run lint

# Build for production
npm run build

# Publish to Raycast Store
npm run publish

Tech Stack

  • Raycast API - Native Raycast integration
  • React - UI components
  • TypeScript - Type safety
  • LanguageTool API - Grammar checking

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please:

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

📝 License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

🙏 Acknowledgments

  • LanguageTool - Amazing open-source grammar checker
  • Raycast - The best launcher for macOS
  • All contributors and users of this extension

🐛 Issues & Support

Found a bug or have a suggestion?

🔗 Links

Made with ❤️ by lucastaonline

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Communication
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
