LanguageTool for Raycast ✨

Instant spelling and grammar correction using LanguageTool API. Get real-time suggestions and improve your text quality in multiple languages.

🚀 Features

✅ Check Text

⚡ Check Text Instant

🌍 30+ Languages

🎯 Smart Sorting

💾 Persistent Settings

🔧 Advanced Options

👑 Premium Support

📊 Detailed Results

🎨 Modern UI

📦 Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

Open Raycast Search for "Store" Find "LanguageTool" Click "Install"

Manual Installation

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git cd extensions/extensions/language-tool # Install dependencies npm install # Development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build

🎯 Usage

Check Text (Interactive)

Open Raycast (⌘Space) Type "Check Text" Select language Type or paste your text Press Enter Review results and apply corrections

Keyboard Shortcuts:

⌘↵ - Apply all corrections and paste

- Apply all corrections and paste ⌘⇧A - Apply all corrections

- Apply all corrections ⌘R - Reset corrections

- Reset corrections ⌘C - Copy corrected text

Check Text Instant (Background)

Copy text to clipboard Open Raycast Type "Check Text Instant" ✨ Corrected text is automatically pasted!

Perfect for quick corrections while writing emails, documents, or messages.

⚙️ Configuration

Basic Setup

Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → LanguageTool

No configuration required - works out of the box with free API!

Premium Setup (Optional)

For faster checks and higher limits:

Create account at languagetool.org Get API key from Access Tokens Configure in Raycast: Username/Email : your@email.com

: your@email.com API Key: your-api-key

Advanced Options

Enable advanced features in settings:

☑️ Show Advanced Options

Then configure:

Check Level : Default or Picky (stricter for formal text)

: Default or Picky (stricter for formal text) Mother Tongue : Native language for false friends detection

: Native language for false friends detection Preferred Variants : Language variants (e.g., en-GB, en-US)

: Language variants (e.g., en-GB, en-US) Rules & Categories: Enable/disable specific checks

📖 Read the Advanced Options Guide

🌍 Supported Languages

30+ languages including:

Language Code Variants English en US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, ZA Portuguese pt BR, PT, AO, MZ Spanish es ES, AR, MX, and more German de DE, AT, CH French fr - Italian it - Dutch nl - Russian ru - Chinese zh - Japanese ja -

And many more! Use auto for automatic detection.

💡 Tips & Tricks

1. Frecency Sorting

Languages you use most frequently automatically appear at the top of the list. No manual sorting needed!

2. Keyboard Shortcuts

Learn the shortcuts for faster workflow:

⌘↵ to apply all and paste instantly

to apply all and paste instantly Use arrow keys to navigate corrections

3. Background Mode

Use "Check Text Instant" for quick corrections without opening UI. Perfect for:

Quick email fixes

Social media posts

Chat messages

4. Picky Mode

Enable "Picky" level in advanced options for:

Academic papers

Professional emails

Formal documents

Business presentations

5. False Friends Detection

Set your mother tongue to detect common translation mistakes:

Text: "I am embarrassed" (English) Mother Tongue: Portuguese → Detects potential confusion with "embaraçada"

🏗️ Architecture

src/ ├── check-text.tsx # Main command (interactive form) ├── check-text-instant.tsx # Background command (clipboard) ├── components/ # React components │ ├── check-text-result.tsx # Results screen orchestrator │ ├── result-metadata.tsx # Results metadata display │ └── result-actions.tsx # Action panel with shortcuts ├── hooks/ # React hooks │ └── use-text-corrections.ts # Corrections state management ├── services/ # Business logic │ └── languagetool-api.ts # API client (Premium support) ├── utils/ # Pure functions │ └── text-correction.ts # Text correction algorithms ├── config/ # Configuration │ └── api.ts # API endpoints and limits └── types.ts # TypeScript types

Design Principles:

✅ Separation of concerns

✅ Pure functions for business logic

✅ Reusable hooks and components

✅ Type-safe with TypeScript

✅ No external API client libraries needed

📊 API Limits

Free Tier

20 requests/minute

75,000 characters/minute

20,000 characters/request

Premium Tier

80 requests/minute

300,000 characters/minute

60,000 characters/request

💡 Configure your Premium credentials in settings for higher limits!

🛠️ Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Development mode (hot reload) npm run dev # Type checking npm run lint # Build for production npm run build # Publish to Raycast Store npm run publish

Tech Stack

Raycast API - Native Raycast integration

- Native Raycast integration React - UI components

- UI components TypeScript - Type safety

- Type safety LanguageTool API - Grammar checking

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please:

Fork the repository Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

📝 License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

🙏 Acknowledgments

LanguageTool - Amazing open-source grammar checker

Raycast - The best launcher for macOS

All contributors and users of this extension

🐛 Issues & Support

Found a bug or have a suggestion?

Made with ❤️ by lucastaonline