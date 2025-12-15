Instant spelling and grammar correction using LanguageTool API. Get real-time suggestions and improve your text quality in multiple languages.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd extensions/extensions/language-tool
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
Keyboard Shortcuts:
⌘↵ - Apply all corrections and paste
⌘⇧A - Apply all corrections
⌘R - Reset corrections
⌘C - Copy corrected text
Perfect for quick corrections while writing emails, documents, or messages.
Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → LanguageTool
No configuration required - works out of the box with free API!
For faster checks and higher limits:
Enable advanced features in settings:
Then configure:
📖 Read the Advanced Options Guide
30+ languages including:
|Language
|Code
|Variants
|English
en
|US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, ZA
|Portuguese
pt
|BR, PT, AO, MZ
|Spanish
es
|ES, AR, MX, and more
|German
de
|DE, AT, CH
|French
fr
|-
|Italian
it
|-
|Dutch
nl
|-
|Russian
ru
|-
|Chinese
zh
|-
|Japanese
ja
|-
And many more! Use
auto for automatic detection.
Languages you use most frequently automatically appear at the top of the list. No manual sorting needed!
Learn the shortcuts for faster workflow:
⌘↵ to apply all and paste instantly
Use "Check Text Instant" for quick corrections without opening UI. Perfect for:
Enable "Picky" level in advanced options for:
Set your mother tongue to detect common translation mistakes:
Text: "I am embarrassed" (English)
Mother Tongue: Portuguese
→ Detects potential confusion with "embaraçada"
src/
├── check-text.tsx # Main command (interactive form)
├── check-text-instant.tsx # Background command (clipboard)
├── components/ # React components
│ ├── check-text-result.tsx # Results screen orchestrator
│ ├── result-metadata.tsx # Results metadata display
│ └── result-actions.tsx # Action panel with shortcuts
├── hooks/ # React hooks
│ └── use-text-corrections.ts # Corrections state management
├── services/ # Business logic
│ └── languagetool-api.ts # API client (Premium support)
├── utils/ # Pure functions
│ └── text-correction.ts # Text correction algorithms
├── config/ # Configuration
│ └── api.ts # API endpoints and limits
└── types.ts # TypeScript types
Design Principles:
💡 Configure your Premium credentials in settings for higher limits!
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode (hot reload)
npm run dev
# Type checking
npm run lint
# Build for production
npm run build
# Publish to Raycast Store
npm run publish
Contributions are welcome! Please:
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
Found a bug or have a suggestion?
Made with ❤️ by lucastaonline