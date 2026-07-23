Descript for Raycast

Send files to Descript, browse your projects, run Underlord, and track every job from Raycast, without opening the app.

Import from Finder in one keystroke

The fastest way to get media into Descript. Select files in Finder, trigger Import Selected Media, and hit Enter. Raycast requests the upload URLs, then hands each file off to a detached background upload, so you can dismiss Raycast (or close the window) the instant you submit and the transfer keeps running.

Drop files into a brand-new project (a "Main" composition is created for your audio/video automatically) or add to an existing project with type-to-search.

(a "Main" composition is created for your audio/video automatically) or with type-to-search. Upload many files at once , in parallel, right from your current Finder selection.

, in parallel, right from your current Finder selection. Watch progress in the menu bar and Recent Jobs, with per-file status, completion, and failures, even after Raycast is gone.

No drag-and-drop, no waiting on a modal, no babysitting the upload.

Everything else

Import Selected Media: the headline flow above. Finder selection into a new or existing project, with a detached background upload that survives dismissing Raycast.

the headline flow above. Finder selection into a new or existing project, with a detached background upload that survives dismissing Raycast. Browse Projects: a paginated, searchable list with an inline detail pane (composition and media counts and durations) and a drill-in Contents view that deep-links straight to the Descript web app.

a paginated, searchable list with an inline detail pane (composition and media counts and durations) and a drill-in Contents view that deep-links straight to the Descript web app. Run Underlord Prompt: pick a project (and optionally a composition), choose a starter preset or one of your saved favorites, and kick off an Underlord one-shot edit. Save your own prompts for reuse.

pick a project (and optionally a composition), choose a starter preset or one of your saved favorites, and kick off an Underlord one-shot edit. Save your own prompts for reuse. Publish Composition: from Browse Projects or Contents, start a video or audio publish. The share URL shows up in Recent Jobs and the menu bar the moment it's ready (Copy or Open).

from Browse Projects or Contents, start a video or audio publish. The share URL shows up in Recent Jobs and the menu bar the moment it's ready (Copy or Open). Recent Jobs: live status for imports, Underlord edits, and publishes. Filter by type, paginate without losing in-flight updates, cancel running jobs, and copy share URLs.

live status for imports, Underlord edits, and publishes. Filter by type, paginate without losing in-flight updates, cancel running jobs, and copy share URLs. Descript Activity (menu bar): an at-a-glance count of active uploads and in-progress jobs, with quick jumps into each command and a manual Refresh Now.

Setup

You'll need a personal API token from Descript.

In Descript, open Settings and choose API tokens in the sidebar, then click Create token. Give the token a name and select the Drive it should be associated with, then click Create token again. Copy the token immediately. Descript shows it once and you can't view it again. If you lose it, generate a new one. Treat it like a password (anyone with the token can act as you against Descript). In Raycast, open Extensions, find Descript, and paste the token into Descript API Token.

Your token is stored locally in Raycast's encrypted database and sent directly to https://descriptapi.com over HTTPS as Authorization: Bearer <token> . There's no proxy in between.

How it works