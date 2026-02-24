Navigate, create, and manage WezTerm tabs and workspaces directly from Raycast.
brew install --cask wezterm
WezTerm's CLI cannot switch workspaces externally — this is a known limitation. To enable cross-workspace navigation, add this snippet to your WezTerm config (
~/.wezterm.lua or equivalent):
local wezterm = require("wezterm")
-- Named pipe for Raycast workspace switching
local IPC_FILE = os.getenv("HOME") .. "/.wezterm-workspace-switch"
wezterm.on("update-status", function(window, pane)
local f = io.open(IPC_FILE, "r")
if not f then return end
local workspace_name = f:read("*line")
f:close()
if workspace_name and workspace_name ~= "" then
-- Switch to the requested workspace
window:perform_action(
wezterm.action.SwitchToWorkspace({ name = workspace_name }),
pane
)
-- Clean up the IPC file
os.remove(IPC_FILE)
end
end)
Or run the Setup WezTerm IPC command in Raycast to copy this snippet.
~/.wezterm-workspace-switch
update-status event
Without this setup: Tab navigation and creation still work within the current workspace. Only cross-workspace switching requires the snippet above.
|Command
|Description
|Navigate Tabs
|List and switch between WezTerm tabs
|Create Tab
|Create a new WezTerm tab in a specific directory
|Manage Workspaces
|View and rename WezTerm workspaces
|Setup WezTerm IPC
|Show setup instructions for cross-workspace switching
|Shortcut
|Action
Enter
|Switch to tab
Cmd + Opt + R
|Rename
Cmd + Opt + X
|Close tab
Cmd + .
|Copy name