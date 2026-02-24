WezTerm Navigator

Navigate, create, and manage WezTerm tabs and workspaces directly from Raycast.

Features

Navigate Tabs — Browse all WezTerm tabs grouped by workspace with a detail panel showing current directory, terminal size, and pane information

Create Tab — Spawn a new tab with a specific working directory and workspace

Manage Workspaces — View all workspaces with tab/pane counts and rename them

Setup IPC — One-click setup instructions for cross-workspace switching

Requirements

WezTerm must be installed and running

WezTerm can be installed via Homebrew: brew install --cask wezterm

Setup (Cross-Workspace Switching)

WezTerm's CLI cannot switch workspaces externally — this is a known limitation. To enable cross-workspace navigation, add this snippet to your WezTerm config ( ~/.wezterm.lua or equivalent):

local wezterm = require ( "wezterm" ) -- Named pipe for Raycast workspace switching local IPC_FILE = os . getenv ( "HOME" ) .. "/.wezterm-workspace-switch" wezterm.on( "update-status" , function (window, pane) local f = io . open (IPC_FILE, "r" ) if not f then return end local workspace_name = f: read ( "*line" ) f: close () if workspace_name and workspace_name ~= "" then -- Switch to the requested workspace window:perform_action( wezterm.action.SwitchToWorkspace({ name = workspace_name }), pane ) -- Clean up the IPC file os . remove (IPC_FILE) end end )

Or run the Setup WezTerm IPC command in Raycast to copy this snippet.

How it works

When you select a tab in another workspace from Raycast, it writes the workspace name to ~/.wezterm-workspace-switch WezTerm polls the pipe via the update-status event When data is available, WezTerm switches to that workspace immediately

Without this setup: Tab navigation and creation still work within the current workspace. Only cross-workspace switching requires the snippet above.

Commands

Command Description Navigate Tabs List and switch between WezTerm tabs Create Tab Create a new WezTerm tab in a specific directory Manage Workspaces View and rename WezTerm workspaces Setup WezTerm IPC Show setup instructions for cross-workspace switching

Keyboard Shortcuts