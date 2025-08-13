Synology Download Station
Manage your Synology Download Station tasks directly from Raycast. This extension provides a seamless interface to view, manage, and create download tasks on your Synology NAS without leaving Raycast.
Features
📋 List Tasks
- View all your Download Station tasks in a clean, organized list
- Filter tasks by status (All, Downloading, Finished, Paused, Waiting, Error)
- Real-time progress indicators with download speeds and ETAs
- Auto-refresh active downloads every 5 seconds
- Contextual actions: Pause, Resume, Delete tasks
- Copy task titles and download URLs to clipboard
➕ Add New Task
- Create download tasks from various URL formats
- Support for HTTP/HTTPS URLs, FTP URLs, and magnet links
- Built-in URL validation with helpful error messages
- Optional destination folder specification
- Form-based interface with proper validation
Setup
Prerequisites
- Synology NAS with Download Station package installed
- NAS accessible via network (local or remote with proper port forwarding)
- Valid Synology account with Download Station permissions
Configuration
-
Install the Extension: Add the Synology Download Station extension to Raycast
-
Configure Preferences: When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to set up:
-
NAS URL: Your Synology NAS URL with port (e.g.,
https://your-nas.example.com:5001)
- Use
https:// for secure connections (recommended)
- Include the port number (typically 5000 for HTTP, 5001 for HTTPS)
- For local access:
https://192.168.1.100:5001
- For remote access:
https://your-nas.example.com:5001
-
Username: Your Synology account username
-
Password: Your Synology account password
-
Test Connection: Run the "List Tasks" command to verify the connection works
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
Connection Failed
- Verify your NAS URL is correct and includes the port
- Check that Download Station is installed and running
- Ensure your network allows access to the specified port
- Try accessing the NAS web interface directly in a browser
Authentication Errors
- Verify your username and password are correct
- Ensure your account has permissions to use Download Station
- Check if 2-factor authentication is enabled (currently not supported)
Tasks Not Updating
- The extension auto-refreshes active downloads every 5 seconds
- Use
Cmd+R in the task list to manually refresh
- Check your network connection stability
URL Validation Errors
- Ensure URLs are complete and properly formatted
- For magnet links, verify they start with
magnet:?xt=urn:
- Some URLs may require authentication or cookies (not supported)
Security Notes
- Credentials: Your NAS credentials are stored securely in Raycast's encrypted storage
- Sessions: The extension uses session-based authentication and handles re-authentication automatically
- HTTPS: Always use HTTPS for remote access to protect your credentials
- No Data Collection: This extension does not collect or transmit any personal data
- Local Storage: All data is stored locally on your device using Raycast's secure storage
- Direct Connection: The extension connects directly to your NAS without any intermediary servers