Synology Download Station

Manage your Synology Download Station tasks directly from Raycast. This extension provides a seamless interface to view, manage, and create download tasks on your Synology NAS without leaving Raycast.

Features

📋 List Tasks

View all your Download Station tasks in a clean, organized list

Filter tasks by status (All, Downloading, Finished, Paused, Waiting, Error)

Real-time progress indicators with download speeds and ETAs

Auto-refresh active downloads every 5 seconds

Contextual actions: Pause, Resume, Delete tasks

Copy task titles and download URLs to clipboard

➕ Add New Task

Create download tasks from various URL formats

Support for HTTP/HTTPS URLs, FTP URLs, and magnet links

Built-in URL validation with helpful error messages

Optional destination folder specification

Form-based interface with proper validation

Setup

Prerequisites

Synology NAS with Download Station package installed

NAS accessible via network (local or remote with proper port forwarding)

Valid Synology account with Download Station permissions

Configuration

Install the Extension: Add the Synology Download Station extension to Raycast Configure Preferences: When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to set up: NAS URL : Your Synology NAS URL with port (e.g., https://your-nas.example.com:5001 ) Use https:// for secure connections (recommended) Include the port number (typically 5000 for HTTP, 5001 for HTTPS) For local access: https://192.168.1.100:5001 For remote access: https://your-nas.example.com:5001

Username : Your Synology account username

Password: Your Synology account password Test Connection: Run the "List Tasks" command to verify the connection works

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Connection Failed

Verify your NAS URL is correct and includes the port

Check that Download Station is installed and running

Ensure your network allows access to the specified port

Try accessing the NAS web interface directly in a browser

Authentication Errors

Verify your username and password are correct

Ensure your account has permissions to use Download Station

Check if 2-factor authentication is enabled (currently not supported)

Tasks Not Updating

The extension auto-refreshes active downloads every 5 seconds

Use Cmd+R in the task list to manually refresh

in the task list to manually refresh Check your network connection stability

URL Validation Errors

Ensure URLs are complete and properly formatted

For magnet links, verify they start with magnet:?xt=urn:

Some URLs may require authentication or cookies (not supported)

Security Notes