Extension Icon

Synology Download Station

Manage your Synology Download Station tasks directly from Raycast
AvatarLoris Guignard
Overview

Synology Download Station

Manage your Synology Download Station tasks directly from Raycast. This extension provides a seamless interface to view, manage, and create download tasks on your Synology NAS without leaving Raycast.

Features

📋 List Tasks

  • View all your Download Station tasks in a clean, organized list
  • Filter tasks by status (All, Downloading, Finished, Paused, Waiting, Error)
  • Real-time progress indicators with download speeds and ETAs
  • Auto-refresh active downloads every 5 seconds
  • Contextual actions: Pause, Resume, Delete tasks
  • Copy task titles and download URLs to clipboard

➕ Add New Task

  • Create download tasks from various URL formats
  • Support for HTTP/HTTPS URLs, FTP URLs, and magnet links
  • Built-in URL validation with helpful error messages
  • Optional destination folder specification
  • Form-based interface with proper validation

Setup

Prerequisites

  • Synology NAS with Download Station package installed
  • NAS accessible via network (local or remote with proper port forwarding)
  • Valid Synology account with Download Station permissions

Configuration

  1. Install the Extension: Add the Synology Download Station extension to Raycast

  2. Configure Preferences: When you first run the extension, you'll be prompted to set up:

    • NAS URL: Your Synology NAS URL with port (e.g., https://your-nas.example.com:5001)

      • Use https:// for secure connections (recommended)
      • Include the port number (typically 5000 for HTTP, 5001 for HTTPS)
      • For local access: https://192.168.1.100:5001
      • For remote access: https://your-nas.example.com:5001

    • Username: Your Synology account username

    • Password: Your Synology account password

  3. Test Connection: Run the "List Tasks" command to verify the connection works

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Connection Failed

  • Verify your NAS URL is correct and includes the port
  • Check that Download Station is installed and running
  • Ensure your network allows access to the specified port
  • Try accessing the NAS web interface directly in a browser

Authentication Errors

  • Verify your username and password are correct
  • Ensure your account has permissions to use Download Station
  • Check if 2-factor authentication is enabled (currently not supported)

Tasks Not Updating

  • The extension auto-refreshes active downloads every 5 seconds
  • Use Cmd+R in the task list to manually refresh
  • Check your network connection stability

URL Validation Errors

  • Ensure URLs are complete and properly formatted
  • For magnet links, verify they start with magnet:?xt=urn:
  • Some URLs may require authentication or cookies (not supported)

Security Notes

  • Credentials: Your NAS credentials are stored securely in Raycast's encrypted storage
  • Sessions: The extension uses session-based authentication and handles re-authentication automatically
  • HTTPS: Always use HTTPS for remote access to protect your credentials
  • No Data Collection: This extension does not collect or transmit any personal data
  • Local Storage: All data is stored locally on your device using Raycast's secure storage
  • Direct Connection: The extension connects directly to your NAS without any intermediary servers
ApplicationsMediaProductivity
