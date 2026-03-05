gRPC UI

Save and quickly launch grpcui for your gRPC services directly from Raycast.

Prerequisites

This extension requires grpcui to be installed on your system.

Install via Homebrew:

brew install grpcui

Or via Go:

go install github.com/fullstorydev/grpcui/cmd/grpcui@latest

Make sure grpcui is available in your PATH by running grpcui -version .

How It Works

This extension stores your gRPC service URLs and launches them in your preferred terminal with a single command. It simply runs grpcui <your-url> in a new terminal tab.

Features

Search Services — Browse and launch saved services

— Browse and launch saved services Add Service — Save a new service URL

— Save a new service URL Import Services — Bulk import from JSON file

Supported Terminals

Terminal (macOS default)

iTerm

Ghostty

Configure your preferred terminal in extension settings.

URL Format

You can save URLs with or without grpcui flags:

localhost:9000 -plaintext localhost:9000 -insecure staging.example.com:443

Import JSON Format

To bulk import services, use a JSON file with this structure: