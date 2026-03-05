Save and quickly launch grpcui for your gRPC services directly from Raycast.
This extension requires grpcui to be installed on your system.
Install via Homebrew:
brew install grpcui
Or via Go:
go install github.com/fullstorydev/grpcui/cmd/grpcui@latest
Make sure
grpcui is available in your PATH by running
grpcui -version.
This extension stores your gRPC service URLs and launches them in your preferred terminal with a single command. It simply runs
grpcui <your-url> in a new terminal tab.
Configure your preferred terminal in extension settings.
You can save URLs with or without grpcui flags:
localhost:9000
-plaintext localhost:9000
-insecure staging.example.com:443
To bulk import services, use a JSON file with this structure:
[
{ "title": "My Service", "url": "localhost:9000" },
{ "title": "My Service on staging", "url": "-plaintext staging.example.com:443" }
]