Stop fighting your keyboard. Type freely, transform instantly.
If you type in both Vietnamese and English, you know the struggle — constant IME switching, accidental transforms in English text (
catcher →
cảtche,
user →
ủe), and mental overhead. This extension lets you stay in your English keyboard and transform selected Telex text into proper Vietnamese with one hotkey.
Input: tooi ddang hocj code, fix bug status cho user
Output: tôi đang học code, fix bug status cho user
catcher,
teacher,
you,
search).
ue,
ye,
ei,
eu,
uu only valid with diacritics —
user stays
user,
yes stays
yes.
tanf, →
tàn,).
telex.js runs anywhere — Electron, Tauri, browser extension, CLI.
git clone <repo>
npm install
# In Raycast → Extensions → Import Extension → select this folder
# Assign hotkey: Cmd+Option+V
Select Telex text → press hotkey → transformed in place.
English words that form valid Vietnamese syllables need skip-words:
|Input
|Output
|Fix
mix
mĩ
telexTransform(text, ["mix"])
core
cỏe
telexTransform(text, ["core"])
Pass a skip-word list to
telexTransform(text, ["mix", "core"]); entries match as prefixes (e.g.
"mix" skips
mix,
mixer).
MIT