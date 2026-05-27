Vietnamese Telex Transformer

Stop fighting your keyboard. Type freely, transform instantly.

If you type in both Vietnamese and English, you know the struggle — constant IME switching, accidental transforms in English text ( catcher → cảtche , user → ủe ), and mental overhead. This extension lets you stay in your English keyboard and transform selected Telex text into proper Vietnamese with one hotkey.

Input: tooi ddang hocj code, fix bug status cho user Output: tôi đang học code, fix bug status cho user

Features

Free-flow typing. No keystroke interception. Type Telex in any language mode.

No keystroke interception. Type Telex in any language mode. Smart syllable validation. Full Vietnamese syllable parsing rejects English words automatically ( catcher , teacher , you , search ).

Full Vietnamese syllable parsing rejects English words automatically ( , , , ). Diacritic-only vowel pairs. ue , ye , ei , eu , uu only valid with diacritics — user stays user , yes stays yes .

, , , , only valid with diacritics — stays , stays . Punctuation-aware. Tone markers before trailing punctuation are correctly consumed ( tanf, → tàn, ).

Tone markers before trailing punctuation are correctly consumed ( → ). Zero dependencies. Pure JavaScript, no network, no tracking.

Pure JavaScript, no network, no tracking. Reusable engine. telex.js runs anywhere — Electron, Tauri, browser extension, CLI.

Quick Start (Raycast)

git clone <repo> npm install # In Raycast → Extensions → Import Extension → select this folder # Assign hotkey: Cmd+Option+V

Select Telex text → press hotkey → transformed in place.

Known Limitations

English words that form valid Vietnamese syllables need skip-words:

Input Output Fix mix mĩ telexTransform(text, ["mix"]) core cỏe telexTransform(text, ["core"])

Pass a skip-word list to telexTransform(text, ["mix", "core"]) ; entries match as prefixes (e.g. "mix" skips mix , mixer ).

License

MIT