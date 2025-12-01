StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Azure Speech TTS

Convert selected text to speech using Azure Speech Services with customizable voices and languages
AL
Alex Liu
New
Overview

Azure Speech TTS

A Raycast extension that converts selected text to speech using Azure Speech Services. Simply select any text and run the command to hear it read aloud with customizable voices and languages.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
