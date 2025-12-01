A Raycast extension that converts selected text to speech using Azure Speech Services. Simply select any text and run the command to hear it read aloud with customizable voices and languages.
Easy Dictionary
Easily look up words or translate text, support 48+ languages, support Linguee and Youdao dictionary, support OpenAI, DeepL, Google, Bing, Apple, Baidu, Tencent, Volcano, Youdao and Caiyun translation.
Browser AI Companion
Use the best models with Raycast Browser Extension to extend your browsing experience.
Shell Buddy
Converts natural language prompts to shell commands with AI
