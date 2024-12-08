StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Raycast Port

This allows you to use Raycast features out of Raycast.
Overview

Raycast Port

This port allows you to use Raycast features out of Raycast.

raycast-cross-extension-badge

Features

There is no view for this port. You need access then through deeplinks.

More features will be added in the future.

API

Launch Context Options

askPrompt

Type: string
Default: undefined

The prompt text.

askOptions

Type: AI.AskOptions
Default: undefined

Options of AI.ask function.

callbackOpen

Type: Parameters<typeof open>
Default: undefined

Callback with URL or path after the AI.ask. It will replace RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER with the answer.
Exmaple: https://localhost?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER

callbackExec

Type: Parameters<typeof exeSync>
Default: undefined

Callback with execSync after the AI.ask. The answer will be set to the environment variable RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER.

This feature is disabled by default. You need to enable it from extension preferences.

callbackLaunchOptions

Type: LaunchOptions
Default: undefined

Callback with callbackLaunchCommand. All parameters follows the Raycast Cross-Extension Conventions. The answer will be set to callback launch context.

JavaScript Example

import { execSync } from "node:child_process";

const launchContext = {
  askPrompt: "Hello, what's your name?",
  askOptions: {
    creativity: "high",
    model: "openai-gpt-4o",
  },

  // Callback open URL or file path
  callbackOpen: ["https://www.raycast.com/?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER", "com.google.Chrome"],

  // Callback execute shell command
  callbackExec: ['echo "$RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER" > ~/answer.txt', { shell: true }],

  // Callback launch Raycast command
  callbackLaunchOptions: {
    name: "target-command-name",
    type: "userInitated",
    extensionName: "target-extension-name",
    ownerOrAuthorName: "target-extension-author-name",
    context: {
      foo: "foo",
      bar: "bar",
    },
  },
};

const context = encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify(launchContext));
execSync(`open raycast://extensions/litomore/raycast-port/ai-ask?launchType=background&context=${context}`);

Shell Example

deeplink="raycast://extensions/litomore/raycast-port/ai-ask?launchType=background&context=$(jq -rR @uri <<< '{"askPrompt": "hello", "callbackOpen": ["https://example.com/?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER"]}')"
open $deeplink

Tips

  1. Please use encodeURIComponent instead of URLSearchParams due to the parsing issue of Raycast deeplinks.
  2. Rememer to add launchType=background to your deeplink for a better experience.
  3. Raycast is using enums for values like AI.Model['OpenAI_GPT4'], you might need to look into delcaration file to find out is real value. For JavaScript users, you can simply import the @raycast/api to use them.
  4. If you have any questions, you can always check out the source code of this port.

License

MIT

