Raycast Port

This port allows you to use Raycast features out of Raycast.

Features

There is no view for this port. You need access then through deeplinks.

More features will be added in the future.

API

Launch Context Options

askPrompt

Type: string

Default: undefined

The prompt text.

askOptions

Type: AI.AskOptions

Default: undefined

Options of AI.ask function.

callbackOpen

Type: Parameters<typeof open>

Default: undefined

Callback with URL or path after the AI.ask . It will replace RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER with the answer.

Exmaple: https://localhost?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER

callbackExec

Type: Parameters<typeof exeSync>

Default: undefined

Callback with execSync after the AI.ask . The answer will be set to the environment variable RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER .

This feature is disabled by default. You need to enable it from extension preferences.

callbackLaunchOptions

Type: LaunchOptions

Default: undefined

Callback with callbackLaunchCommand. All parameters follows the Raycast Cross-Extension Conventions. The answer will be set to callback launch context.

JavaScript Example

import { execSync } from "node:child_process" ; const launchContext = { askPrompt : "Hello, what's your name?" , askOptions : { creativity : "high" , model : "openai-gpt-4o" , }, // Callback open URL or file path callbackOpen : [ "https://www.raycast.com/?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER" , "com.google.Chrome" ], // Callback execute shell command callbackExec : [ 'echo "$RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER" > ~/answer.txt' , { shell : true }], // Callback launch Raycast command callbackLaunchOptions : { name : "target-command-name" , type : "userInitated" , extensionName : "target-extension-name" , ownerOrAuthorName : "target-extension-author-name" , context : { foo : "foo" , bar : "bar" , }, }, }; const context = encodeURIComponent ( JSON . stringify (launchContext)); execSync ( `open raycast://extensions/litomore/raycast-port/ai-ask?launchType=background&context= ${context} ` );

Shell Example

deeplink= "raycast://extensions/litomore/raycast-port/ai-ask?launchType=background&context= $(jq -rR @uri <<< '{ "askPrompt" : "hello" , "callbackOpen" : [ "https://example.com/?answer=RAYCAST_PORT_AI_ANSWER" ]}') " open $deeplink

Tips

Please use encodeURIComponent instead of URLSearchParams due to the parsing issue of Raycast deeplinks. Rememer to add launchType=background to your deeplink for a better experience. Raycast is using enums for values like AI.Model['OpenAI_GPT4'] , you might need to look into delcaration file to find out is real value. For JavaScript users, you can simply import the @raycast/api to use them. If you have any questions, you can always check out the source code of this port.

License

MIT