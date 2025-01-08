SVGA Player
Play SVGA animations with ease
How to use
Step 1: Configure the Shortcut Key
Configure the SVGA player extension and set up a shortcut key as you like.
Step 2: Play Animations
you can play animations by:
Local file
- Select a SVGA file
- Press the shortcut key you set up in Step 1
- The SVGA player will play the animation on the screen
Clipboard
- copy a SVGA file or a link of a SVGA file(http(s) only)
- Press the shortcut key you set up in Step 1
- The SVGA player will play the animation on the screen
Enjoy!
Note: Only SVGA Version 2.0 is supported.