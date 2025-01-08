StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
SVGA Player

Play SVGA animations with ease
SVGA Player

Play SVGA animations with ease

How to use

Step 1: Configure the Shortcut Key

Configure the SVGA player extension and set up a shortcut key as you like.

Step 2: Play Animations

you can play animations by:

Local file

  1. Select a SVGA file
  2. Press the shortcut key you set up in Step 1
  3. The SVGA player will play the animation on the screen

Clipboard

  1. copy a SVGA file or a link of a SVGA file(http(s) only)
  2. Press the shortcut key you set up in Step 1
  3. The SVGA player will play the animation on the screen

Enjoy!

Note: Only SVGA Version 2.0 is supported.

