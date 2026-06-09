Blackr is a simple Raycast extension for quick screen cleaning. Run it from Raycast to cover your main display with a black screen, making dust, fingerprints, and smudges easier to see before wiping the display.
blackr.
Exit, press
Esc, or wait for the configured duration.
The default cleaning duration is
60 seconds. You can change it from the Blackr command preferences in Raycast.
Blackr accepts durations from
10 to
600 seconds. Empty or invalid values fall back to
60 seconds.
Exit button near the bottom center.
Esc to dismiss early, same as clicking
Exit.
A black screen makes dust and fingerprints easier to spot, while the timer keeps the cleaning session temporary. It is designed for quick, low-friction use when you want to clean your display without changing system settings.