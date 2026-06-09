Blackr

Blackr is a simple Raycast extension for quick screen cleaning. Run it from Raycast to cover your main display with a black screen, making dust, fingerprints, and smudges easier to see before wiping the display.

Usage

Open Raycast. Type blackr . Press Enter. Clean the screen while it stays black. Click Exit , press Esc , or wait for the configured duration.

Preferences

The default cleaning duration is 60 seconds. You can change it from the Blackr command preferences in Raycast.

Blackr accepts durations from 10 to 600 seconds. Empty or invalid values fall back to 60 seconds.

Behavior

Covers the main display only.

Shows a subtle Exit button near the bottom center.

button near the bottom center. Press Esc to dismiss early, same as clicking Exit .

to dismiss early, same as clicking . Exits automatically after the configured duration.

Does not turn off the display or change brightness.

Does not collect data, access the network, or store user content.

Why Blackr?

A black screen makes dust and fingerprints easier to spot, while the timer keeps the cleaning session temporary. It is designed for quick, low-friction use when you want to clean your display without changing system settings.