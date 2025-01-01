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Your Clockodo entries in your Raycast.
Please note you need an account with Clockodo and an API token to use this extension. You can find your API token here: https://my.clockodo.com/de/users/editself/
Spotify Player
Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.
Visual Studio Code
Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast
Xcode
Search and open your recent Xcode Projects, manage your Simulators & Apps, view the latest Releases, create Swift Packages & Playgrounds and quickly clear Xcode cache files.