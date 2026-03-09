Raycast Community Events
Browse upcoming Raycast Community meetups directly in Raycast.
What it does
- Lists upcoming events from the public Raycast Community calendar.
- Shows event date/time and location when available.
- Provides quick actions to open the event page or copy links.
Data source
This extension reads the public ICS calendar feed hosted on Luma for Raycast Community events.
Usage
- Run
Browse Upcoming Events in Raycast.
- Search events by title/location.
- Open an event page from the Action Panel.