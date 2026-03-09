Music Recognition
Recognize the song currently playing around you from Raycast using a macOS Shortcut powered by the native Recognize Music (Shazam) action.
How It Works
- Raycast provides the UI and actions.
- A macOS Shortcut named
RaycastShazam performs the recognition.
- The Shortcut writes a JSON result to the Clipboard.
- The extension reads that result and displays the song details.
Requirements
- macOS (Shortcuts app available)
- A Shortcut named
RaycastShazam
First Launch (Onboarding)
On the first launch, the command checks whether the
RaycastShazam Shortcut is installed.
If the Shortcut is missing, the command shows a Setup Required screen and offers:
-
Install Shortcut
-
Recheck Shortcut
-
Open Shortcuts App
Recommended Install Flow (First Launch)
- Run the
Identify Song command in Raycast.
- If you see Setup Required, choose one of these paths:
- Choose
Install Shortcut to import the bundled Shortcut.
- In Shortcuts.app, confirm the import and keep the name
RaycastShazam.
- Return to Raycast and run the
Identify Song command.
- Permission to read the clipboard will be requested (only once).
- Start recognition.
Using the Command
- Run
Identify Song
- Wait while the Shortcut performs recognition
- Review the result (title, artist)
- Use built-in actions to:
- Open in Apple Music / Shazam
- Search on Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / YouTube Music
- Copy song info
Troubleshooting
-
Setup Required keeps showing:
Ensure the Shortcut is named exactly
RaycastShazam, then run
Recheck Shortcut.
- No result after running:
Reinstall the bundled Shortcut and confirm it still copies JSON text to the Clipboard as described above.
- No match:
Try again with louder audio and less background noise.