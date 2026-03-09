Music Recognition

Recognize the song currently playing around you from Raycast using a macOS Shortcut powered by the native Recognize Music (Shazam) action.

How It Works

Raycast provides the UI and actions.

A macOS Shortcut named RaycastShazam performs the recognition.

The Shortcut writes a JSON result to the Clipboard.

The extension reads that result and displays the song details.

Requirements

macOS (Shortcuts app available)

A Shortcut named RaycastShazam

First Launch (Onboarding)

On the first launch, the command checks whether the RaycastShazam Shortcut is installed.

If the Shortcut is missing, the command shows a Setup Required screen and offers:

Install Shortcut

Recheck Shortcut

Open Shortcuts App

Recommended Install Flow (First Launch)

Run the Identify Song command in Raycast. If you see Setup Required, choose one of these paths: Choose Install Shortcut to import the bundled Shortcut. In Shortcuts.app, confirm the import and keep the name RaycastShazam . Return to Raycast and run the Identify Song command. Permission to read the clipboard will be requested (only once). Start recognition.

Using the Command

Run Identify Song Wait while the Shortcut performs recognition Review the result (title, artist) Use built-in actions to:

Open in Apple Music / Shazam

Search on Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / YouTube Music

Copy song info

Troubleshooting