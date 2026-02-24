Inoreader for Raycast

A Raycast extension that goes beyond the original Inoreader experience: it helps you read and triage faster, with a VIP system that immediately surfaces articles from priority sources, plus AI summaries generated from the full article page content.

Important

This extension is only usable for users with an Inoreader Pro subscription, because API access is only available with the Pro plan.

Available Commands

My Feed (Articles command): browse feed articles with fast keyboard actions.

(Articles command): browse feed articles with fast keyboard actions. Saved Articles : view saved articles.

: view saved articles. Sources : browse followed sources and manage VIP/non-VIP status.

: browse followed sources and manage VIP/non-VIP status. Executive Summary : generate an AI executive brief from your unread feed items.

Current Features

Save an article directly from the articles list ( Save ).

). Mark a single article as read ( Mark This Item as Read ).

). Mark the current stream as read ( Mark All as Read ).

). Generate an AI summary from the full article page ( AI Summary ).

). Generate an AI executive brief from unread feed items ( Executive Summary ).

). Manage VIP status directly from Sources : Add Source as VIP Remove Source from VIP

: Articles from VIP sources are grouped in a dedicated VIP section in the Articles command.

Executive Summary

Executive Summary fetches unread articles from your main Inoreader feed and asks Raycast AI to produce a high-level executive brief.

Unlike AI Summary (which analyzes a single article page), this command analyzes the RSS feed content (titles, source, date, URL, and preview text) from multiple unread items to highlight the most important signals.

What it does

Loads unread items from your followed feeds.

Builds a compact digest of the fetched unread articles.

Filters and prioritizes important topics through a structured AI prompt.

Returns a themed executive brief with source links.

Language setting

Uses the same extension preference as AI Summary : AI Summary Language

: Default: English

Requirements and limits

Uses Raycast AI API ( AI.ask ), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required.

), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required. Works on unread feed content available in RSS previews (not full-page article scraping).

The summary is generated from a limited number of unread items fetched/analyzed in one run.

AI Summary

AI Summary fetches the full web page URL for an article (not the RSS snippet), extracts the main content using Readability.js, and asks Raycast AI to generate a concise summary.

Where to use it

From My Feed actions: Quick Look is the 3rd action (after opening actions). AI Summary is available directly under Quick Look .

actions: From Quick Look actions: AI Summary opens the dedicated summary view.

actions:

Keyboard shortcuts

In My Feed : Quick Look : Right Arrow AI Summary : Cmd + Right Arrow

: In Quick Look : AI Summary : Right Arrow

: In AI Summary : Open Article in Background : Enter Open Article : Cmd + Enter Regenerate Summary : Option + R

:

Language setting

Extension preference: AI Summary Language

Default: English

You can set any language name (for example: French , Spanish , German ), and summaries will be requested in that language.

Requirements and limits

Uses Raycast AI API ( AI.ask ), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required.

), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required. Some sites may block scraping or return unreadable HTML, in which case summary generation can fail.

Article Opening UX Choice

By default, Enter opens an article in the background and keeps the Raycast window open.

This lets users:

open multiple interesting articles quickly without leaving the list,

then mark the feed as read,

then read the opened articles afterward.

Cmd + Enter is still available to open the article in the foreground browser tab.

OAuth Setup

Create an OAuth app in Inoreader: https://www.inoreader.com/preferences/other Configure: Redirect URI: https://raycast.com/redirect/extension

Scope: read write Fill extension preferences in Raycast: Client ID

Client Secret

Notes