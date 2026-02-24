A Raycast extension that goes beyond the original Inoreader experience: it helps you read and triage faster, with a VIP system that immediately surfaces articles from priority sources, plus AI summaries generated from the full article page content.
This extension is only usable for users with an Inoreader Pro subscription, because API access is only available with the Pro plan.
My Feed (Articles command): browse feed articles with fast keyboard actions.
Saved Articles: view saved articles.
Sources: browse followed sources and manage VIP/non-VIP status.
Executive Summary: generate an AI executive brief from your unread feed items.
Save).
Mark This Item as Read).
Mark All as Read).
AI Summary).
Executive Summary).
Sources:
Add Source as VIP
Remove Source from VIP
VIP section in the Articles command.
Executive Summary fetches unread articles from your main Inoreader feed and asks Raycast AI to produce a high-level executive brief.
Unlike
AI Summary (which analyzes a single article page), this command analyzes the RSS feed content (titles, source, date, URL, and preview text) from multiple unread items to highlight the most important signals.
AI Summary:
AI Summary Language
English
AI.ask), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required.
AI Summary fetches the full web page URL for an article (not the RSS snippet), extracts the main content using Readability.js, and asks Raycast AI to generate a concise summary.
My Feed actions:
Quick Look is the 3rd action (after opening actions).
AI Summary is available directly under
Quick Look.
Quick Look actions:
AI Summary opens the dedicated summary view.
My Feed:
Quick Look:
Right Arrow
AI Summary:
Cmd + Right Arrow
Quick Look:
AI Summary:
Right Arrow
AI Summary:
Open Article in Background:
Enter
Open Article:
Cmd + Enter
Regenerate Summary:
Option + R
AI Summary Language
English
French,
Spanish,
German), and summaries will be requested in that language.
AI.ask), so Raycast AI access (typically Raycast Pro) is required.
By default,
Enter opens an article in the background and keeps the Raycast window open.
This lets users:
Cmd + Enter is still available to open the article in the foreground browser tab.
