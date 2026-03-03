Cut Out

Cut Out removes a horizontal or vertical band from an image, then automatically stitches the remaining parts together.

I built this because I had this exact workflow years ago in a screenshot software named Snagit, and after switching tools I could not find a simple equivalent. If you ever needed to remove a middle section of a screenshot without manually rebuilding the image, this is for you.

Requirements

You must have Xcode installed, or at least Xcode Command Line Tools (CLT) .

installed, or at least . This extension compiles a Swift helper on first launch.

Without Xcode/CLT available on your machine, the extension will not work.

What You Can Do

Remove unwanted rows or columns from an image in seconds

Work from a Finder selection or directly from clipboard content

Keep the result in a new file or overwrite the original

Reveal or open the exported image right after processing

Commands

Cut out Image Section from Selection

Use the currently selected image in Finder.

Cut out Image Section from Clipboard

Use the image currently stored in your clipboard, then copy the result back to clipboard.

How to Use

Run one of the two commands. In the Cut Out window, choose Horizontal (shortcut "h") or Vertical (shortcut "v"). Drag to select the strips you want to remove. Press Enter to apply, or Esc to cancel.

Preferences

Export Mode

Create New File : Save beside the source image with a -cutout suffix.

: Save beside the source image with a suffix. Overwrite Original : Replace the source file.

: Replace the source file. Reveal output in Finder : Open Finder and highlight the result.

: Open Finder and highlight the result. Open output image : Open the result in your default image app.

Notes