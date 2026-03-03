Cut Out removes a horizontal or vertical band from an image, then automatically stitches the remaining parts together.
I built this because I had this exact workflow years ago in a screenshot software named Snagit, and after switching tools I could not find a simple equivalent. If you ever needed to remove a middle section of a screenshot without manually rebuilding the image, this is for you.
Xcode installed, or at least
Xcode Command Line Tools (CLT).
Cut out Image Section from Selection
Use the currently selected image in Finder.
Cut out Image Section from Clipboard
Use the image currently stored in your clipboard, then copy the result back to clipboard.
Horizontal (shortcut "h") or
Vertical (shortcut "v").
Enter to apply, or
Esc to cancel.
Export Mode
Create New File: Save beside the source image with a
-cutout suffix.
Overwrite Original: Replace the source file.
Reveal output in Finder: Open Finder and highlight the result.
Open output image: Open the result in your default image app.
macOS.