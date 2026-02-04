Claude Code Config Switcher

A Raycast extension that provides lightning-fast switching between Claude Code configurations. Directly syncs with CC Switch database - no manual import needed!

🔄 Direct Sync with CC Switch

This extension automatically syncs with your CC Switch database ( ~/.cc-switch/cc-switch.db ):

✅ No Manual Import - Profiles appear automatically

- Profiles appear automatically ✅ Real-time Sync - Changes in CC Switch instantly visible in Raycast

- Changes in CC Switch instantly visible in Raycast ✅ Shared Active State - Both tools see the same active profile

- Both tools see the same active profile ✅ Bidirectional Updates - Create/edit/delete in either tool

- Create/edit/delete in either tool ✅ Zero Maintenance - No sync conflicts or manual updates

How it works: Raycast reads/writes directly to CC Switch's SQLite database, making it a lightweight keyboard-driven client for CC Switch.

Features

Profile Management

Automatic Sync : All CC Switch profiles automatically available

: All CC Switch profiles automatically available Quick Switching : Instantly switch between profiles with keyboard shortcuts

: Instantly switch between profiles with keyboard shortcuts Auto Backup : Automatically backs up your current config before switching (configurable)

: Automatically backs up your current config before switching (configurable) Create & Edit : Full CRUD operations on profiles

: Full CRUD operations on profiles Profile Duplication: Duplicate existing profiles to create variations quickly

MCP Server Management

Centralized Management : Configure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers from Raycast

: Configure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers from Raycast Multiple Transport Types : Support for STDIO, HTTP, and SSE transport types

: Support for STDIO, HTTP, and SSE transport types Enable/Disable Servers : Toggle servers on/off without deleting them

: Toggle servers on/off without deleting them Environment Variables: Configure environment variables for each server

Configuration

Flexible Config Paths : Support for ~/.claude/settings.json and custom paths

: Support for and custom paths Confirmation Prompts : Optional confirmation before switching profiles

: Optional confirmation before switching profiles Auto Backup: Configurable automatic backup before profile switches

Prerequisites

You must have CC Switch installed to use this extension. The extension syncs directly with CC Switch's database.

Download CC Switch: https://github.com/farion1231/cc-switch

Ensure CC Switch database exists at: ~/.cc-switch/cc-switch.db

Installation

From Raycast Store (Coming Soon)

Open Raycast Search for "Claude Code Config Switcher" Click Install

Manual Installation (Development)

Clone this repository Navigate to the extension directory Run npm install && npm run dev The extension will be loaded into Raycast

Note: If CC Switch is not installed, the extension will show a message prompting you to install it.

Commands

Manage Profiles

Open the main profile management interface where you can:

View all CC Switch profiles (automatically synced)

(automatically synced) Create new profiles (saved to CC Switch database)

Edit existing profiles

Switch between profiles

Delete profiles

Duplicate profiles

All changes are immediately synced with CC Switch!

Keyboard Shortcuts:

⌘ E - Edit profile

- Edit profile ⌘ D - Duplicate profile

- Duplicate profile ⌘ ⌫ - Delete profile

Quick Switch Profile

A streamlined command for quickly switching between profiles without the full management interface. Perfect for adding to your Quicklinks or Hotkeys.

Manage MCP Servers

Configure your Model Context Protocol servers:

Add new MCP servers

Edit server configurations

Enable/disable servers

Delete servers

Configure transport types (STDIO, HTTP, SSE)

Set environment variables

Keyboard Shortcuts:

⌘ E - Edit server

- Edit server ⌘ ⌫ - Delete server

Configuration

Extension Preferences

Access these in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Claude Code Config Switcher:

Config File Path

Default: ~/.claude/settings.json

Customize to point to a different Claude Code configuration file

Supports ~ for home directory

Auto Backup

Default: Enabled

Automatically creates a timestamped backup before switching profiles

Backups are saved as settings.json.backup-[timestamp]

Confirm Switch

Default: Enabled

Shows a confirmation dialog before switching profiles

Disable for faster switching (not recommended for production configs)

Profile Structure

Each profile stores:

Name : A friendly name for the profile

: A friendly name for the profile Description : Optional description

: Optional description API Key : Your Anthropic API key

: Your Anthropic API key Model : Claude model selection (Sonnet 4.5, Opus 4.5, etc.)

: Claude model selection (Sonnet 4.5, Opus 4.5, etc.) Custom Instructions : Optional system instructions

: Optional system instructions MCP Servers: Full MCP server configuration

How It Works

Architecture

CC Switch Desktop App → SQLite Database ← Raycast Extension (Full UI) (~/.cc-switch/ (Quick Switching) cc-switch.db)

Single Source of Truth: Both CC Switch and Raycast read/write the same database, ensuring perfect sync.

Configuration Files

Claude Code uses a hierarchical settings system:

User-level : ~/.claude/settings.json (global settings)

: (global settings) Project-level : .claude/settings.json (shared with team)

: (shared with team) Local: .claude/settings.local.json (personal, not in git)

This extension primarily manages the user-level configuration by default, but you can customize the path in preferences.

Switching Profiles

When you switch to a profile:

(Optional) Current config is backed up with timestamp Profile is marked as active in CC Switch database Profile's configuration is written to your Claude Code settings file Claude Code will use the new configuration on next startup CC Switch instantly reflects the change (refresh to see)

MCP Server Configuration

MCP servers are stored within your Claude Code configuration under the mcpServers key. Each server can be configured with:

Command : The executable to run (e.g., node , python )

: The executable to run (e.g., , ) Arguments : Command-line arguments

: Command-line arguments Environment Variables : Custom environment variables

: Custom environment variables Transport Type : STDIO, HTTP, or SSE

: STDIO, HTTP, or SSE URL : For HTTP/SSE transport types

: For HTTP/SSE transport types Disabled: Toggle server without removing it

Note: MCP server changes are written to Claude Code's config file, not CC Switch database (CC Switch has its own MCP management).

Examples

Using Your Existing CC Switch Profiles

Open Raycast ( ⌘ + Space ) Type "Quick Switch Profile" See all your CC Switch profiles Select one and press Enter Done! Your config is switched

Creating a New Profile

Open "Manage Profiles" Select "Create New Profile" Fill in the form: Name : "Work - Production"

: "Work - Production" Description : "Production API key for work projects"

: "Production API key for work projects" API Key : sk-ant-...

: Model: Claude Sonnet 4.5 Submit to create The profile is now in CC Switch too!

Adding an MCP Server

Open "Manage MCP Servers" Select "Add New MCP Server" Configure: Name : "filesystem"

: "filesystem" Transport : STDIO

: STDIO Command : node

: Arguments : /path/to/mcp-server-filesystem/build/index.js

: Environment Variables: (optional) Submit to add

Troubleshooting

"CC Switch Not Found"

Install CC Switch from https://github.com/farion1231/cc-switch

from https://github.com/farion1231/cc-switch Ensure the database exists at ~/.cc-switch/cc-switch.db

Run CC Switch at least once to create the database

"Failed to read config"

Ensure ~/.claude/settings.json exists or specify a custom path

exists or specify a custom path Check file permissions

Verify JSON syntax is valid

"Failed to write config"

Check write permissions for the config directory

Ensure sufficient disk space

Verify the directory ~/.claude exists

Profile Not Switching

Restart Claude Code after switching profiles

Verify the config file was actually updated

Check backup files to ensure changes were written

Profiles Not Syncing

Ensure CC Switch database exists and is accessible

Check SQLite is installed: which sqlite3

Try refreshing the Raycast extension: ⌘ + R

MCP Servers Not Working

Verify the command path is correct

Check that required dependencies are installed

Ensure environment variables are set correctly

Restart Claude Code after adding servers

Development

Built with:

Raycast API

TypeScript

React

Project Structure

src/ ├── components/ # React components │ ├── CreateProfileForm.tsx │ ├── EditProfileForm.tsx │ ├── AddMcpServerForm.tsx │ └── EditMcpServerForm.tsx ├── utils/ # Utility functions │ ├── config.ts # Config file I/O │ ├── storage.ts # Profile storage │ └── profile-switcher.ts ├── types.ts # TypeScript types ├── index.tsx # Main profile management command ├── switch-profile.tsx # Quick switch command └── manage-mcp.tsx # MCP server management

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Credits

Built to complement CC Switch - a comprehensive desktop application for managing AI CLI tool configurations. This Raycast extension provides a keyboard-driven, lightning-fast interface to your CC Switch profiles.

CC Switch vs Raycast Extension

Use CC Switch for:

Initial setup and profile creation

Detailed configuration management

Speed testing API endpoints

Managing GitHub skills

Visual profile management

Use Raycast Extension for:

Quick profile switching (⌘ + Space)

Keyboard-driven workflow

Minimal context switching

Fast access without opening apps

Together: The perfect combination for Claude Code power users!

License

MIT

Support

For issues, feature requests, or contributions, please visit the GitHub repository.