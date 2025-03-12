Gmail Accounts
A Raycast extension that allows you to quickly access your Gmail accounts in Chrome.
Features
- 📋 Lists all Gmail accounts connected to your Chrome browser
- 📌 Pin favorite accounts for quicker access
- 🔄 Organize your pinned accounts by moving them up and down
- 🚀 Open Gmail directly in Chrome with a single click
Installation
- Ensure Google Chrome is installed on your Mac
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store → Gmail Accounts
Usage
- Open Raycast and type "Gmail Accounts"
- Select "List Accounts" to see all your connected Gmail accounts
- Use the actions in the Action Panel to:
- Open an account in Chrome
- Pin/unpin accounts
- Rearrange pinned accounts
- Copy Gmail URLs
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ ⇧ P - Pin/Unpin an account
-
⌘ ⌥ ↑ - Move pinned account up
-
⌘ ⌥ ↓ - Move pinned account down
Security Note
This extension accesses Chrome cookies to retrieve your Google account information. It:
- Uses the chrome-cookie-decrypt package to read cookies from Chrome
- Only accesses cookies from Google domains
- Does not send your data to any external servers except Google's own services
- Stores a cache of your accounts and pinned preferences locally
The extension needs these permissions to show you which accounts you're logged into. If you have security concerns, you can review the source code to see exactly how your data is handled.
Requirements
- macOS
- Raycast
- Google Chrome browser installed at
/Applications/Google Chrome.app
How It Works
The extension reads your Chrome cookies to identify Google accounts you're logged into, then displays them in a convenient list within Raycast. You can then quickly access your Gmail inbox for any account with a single click.