Loan Calculator

A comprehensive loan calculator extension for Raycast that helps you calculate loan payments with customizable terms and payment schedules.

Features

🧮 Accurate Loan Calculations : Calculate monthly payments, total interest, and total payments

: Calculate monthly payments, total interest, and total payments 📅 Flexible Terms : Support for both years and months loan terms

: Support for both years and months loan terms 🔄 Multiple Frequencies : Various compound and payment frequency options

: Various compound and payment frequency options 📊 Detailed Results: View total payments, interest breakdown with percentage, and monthly payment amounts

Supported Frequencies

Compound Frequencies

Daily

Weekly

Semi-Monthly

Monthly

Quarterly

Semi-Annually

Annually

Payment Frequencies