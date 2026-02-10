Fast access to SayIntentions via keyboard shortcuts. Great for flight sim sessions where you don't want to speak but still want quick ATC communication.
Supports sending to:
Set command aliases for quick access. For example, set "Talk to ATC (COM1)" to
a.
Then it's just:
Win+Space →
a →
Space → type your message →
Enter
This is best for one-off messages, e.g. "Ready for pushback" as your Co-Pilot can do the readbacks. This extension also supports both intercoms, so messages like "Please announce to the cabin that we are going to land soon" would be a great fit for this extension.
You can create deeplinks to send preset messages instantly. This is useful for common phrases you use frequently.
Format:
raycast://extensions/kyleawayan/sayintentions/<command>?arguments=<url-encoded-json>
Example: "Ready to taxi" on COM1:
raycast://extensions/kyleawayan/sayintentions/talk-to-atc-com1?arguments=%7B%22message%22%3A%22Ready%20to%20taxi%22%7D
These deeplinks can also be added as Quicklinks!