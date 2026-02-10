SayIntentions Raycast Extension

Fast access to SayIntentions via keyboard shortcuts. Great for flight sim sessions where you don't want to speak but still want quick ATC communication.

Supports sending to:

COM1

COM2

Intercom 1

Intercom 2

Setup

Get your API key from the Pilot Portal under "API Key (ACARS ID)" Enter your API key when prompted

Recommended Usage

Set command aliases for quick access. For example, set "Talk to ATC (COM1)" to a .

Then it's just: Win+Space → a → Space → type your message → Enter

This is best for one-off messages, e.g. "Ready for pushback" as your Co-Pilot can do the readbacks. This extension also supports both intercoms, so messages like "Please announce to the cabin that we are going to land soon" would be a great fit for this extension.

Preset Messages with Deeplinks

You can create deeplinks to send preset messages instantly. This is useful for common phrases you use frequently.

Format:

raycast://extensions/kyleawayan/sayintentions/<command>?arguments=<url-encoded-json>

Example: "Ready to taxi" on COM1:

raycast://extensions/kyleawayan/sayintentions/talk-to-atc-com1?arguments=%7B%22message%22%3A%22Ready%20to%20taxi%22%7D

These deeplinks can also be added as Quicklinks!

References