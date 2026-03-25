Google Finance

Look up stock prices from Google Finance directly in Raycast.

Features

Search by ticker — Type any stock symbol to look it up across NASDAQ, NYSE, and other major exchanges worldwide.

— Type any stock symbol to look it up across NASDAQ, NYSE, and other major exchanges worldwide. Favorites — Save stocks you track regularly. Your favorites appear when you open the extension with no search query.

— Save stocks you track regularly. Your favorites appear when you open the extension with no search query. Detail panel — See price, previous close, open, daily change, market cap, and market state at a glance.

— See price, previous close, open, daily change, market cap, and market state at a glance. Open in Google Finance — Jump to the full Google Finance page for any stock.

Commands

View Stocks

Search for stocks by symbol and view real-time price data. Your saved favorites are shown by default.

Action Shortcut Open in Google Finance Enter Add/Remove Favorite Cmd + Shift + F Move Favorite Up Cmd + Option + Up Move Favorite Down Cmd + Option + Down

Supported Exchanges

NASDAQ, NYSE, NYSEARCA, NYSEAMERICAN, MUTF, BATS, TSE, LON, ASX, HKG, SHA, SHE, NSE, BOM, FRA, ETR, TYO