Google Finance
Look up stock prices from Google Finance directly in Raycast.
Features
- Search by ticker — Type any stock symbol to look it up across NASDAQ, NYSE, and other major exchanges worldwide.
- Favorites — Save stocks you track regularly. Your favorites appear when you open the extension with no search query.
- Detail panel — See price, previous close, open, daily change, market cap, and market state at a glance.
- Open in Google Finance — Jump to the full Google Finance page for any stock.
Commands
View Stocks
Search for stocks by symbol and view real-time price data. Your saved favorites are shown by default.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open in Google Finance
Enter
|Add/Remove Favorite
Cmd + Shift + F
|Move Favorite Up
Cmd + Option + Up
|Move Favorite Down
Cmd + Option + Down
Supported Exchanges
NASDAQ, NYSE, NYSEARCA, NYSEAMERICAN, MUTF, BATS, TSE, LON, ASX, HKG, SHA, SHE, NSE, BOM, FRA, ETR, TYO