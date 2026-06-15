India Toolkit

Essential Indian utilities for Raycast — GST calculator, IFSC lookup, and PIN code search.

India Toolkit brings three everyday financial and postal utilities into Raycast with zero configuration. Built for Indian users who want fast answers without opening a browser.

Commands

GST Calculator

Calculate GST on any amount — instantly, as you type.

Enter an amount and choose a GST rate (0%, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, or custom)

Toggle between exclusive (add GST to base) and inclusive (extract GST from total) modes

(add GST to base) and (extract GST from total) modes Switch between CGST + SGST (intra-state) and IGST (inter-state) tax types

(intra-state) and (inter-state) tax types Results update live; copy total, base amount, GST amount, or a full breakdown to clipboard

Remembers your last-used rate and tax type across sessions

IFSC Lookup

Look up any Indian bank branch by its IFSC code.

Type an 11-character IFSC code to fetch branch details from the Razorpay IFSC API

Shows bank, branch, address, city, district, state, MICR, and SWIFT code

Hides empty fields automatically; opens address directly in Apple Maps

Caches results — repeat lookups are instant

Stores your 5 most recent lookups for one-click re-access

Pincode Lookup

Search Indian PIN codes in two directions.

PIN → areas : type a 6-digit PIN to see all post offices at that code with branch type and delivery status

: type a 6-digit PIN to see all post offices at that code with branch type and delivery status Area → PIN : type an area name (3+ letters) to find matching post offices and their PIN codes

: type an area name (3+ letters) to find matching post offices and their PIN codes Each result shows district, state, and branch type; copy the PIN or full address with one action

Opens any result in Apple Maps

Stores your 5 most recent searches

Features

🇮🇳 Indian number formatting — amounts displayed in lakhs and crores (e.g. ₹1,25,000.00)

⚖️ Correct CGST + SGST split for intra-state transactions

🕐 Recent lookups memory across IFSC and Pincode commands

🗺 One-tap Apple Maps integration for addresses and post offices

✈️ GST Calculator works fully offline — no API required

🔓 IFSC and Pincode lookups use free, open APIs with no key or account needed

Data Sources

Author

Ankur Roy · @kur_ankur