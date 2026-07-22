Lumen — Find Anything

Scoped fuzzy file search across the folders you actually work in. Jump into a favorite folder with a shortcut and find anything inside instantly — no Finder, no clicking through subfolders. Plenty of small tools to find what you want fast, with minimal typing.

No telemetry. No accounts. No subscriptions. No noise. Local-first, keyboard-first, and yours to configure.

Lumen is navigator first, search second: enter a workspace and you see its top level, like opening the folder. Start typing and it turns into a recursive fuzzy search scoped to that folder. Want something outside your folders? Type h and you're searching your whole home, freely.

So...now what?

Type the short alias of a folder you want to open. Hit space. You're in. That easy.

Now search — a couple of letters is usually enough. Need to narrow it down? Filter by extension, date, or file type. Don't like the defaults I shipped? Change them. It's yours now, exactly how you need it.

And just like that, you've found anything. Whatever you were after.

Why you'll like it

It's fast. fd + fzf under the hood. Sub-second on your scoped folders.

+ under the hood. Sub-second on your scoped folders. It's keyboard-first. Open, Quick Look, Copy Path and Show in Finder — all with one hand, no mouse.

Open, Quick Look, Copy Path and Show in Finder — all with one hand, no mouse. It's configurable. Categories, ordering tools and date filters are all editable codes you rename to whatever you like (which is also why it needs no translation).

Categories, ordering tools and date filters are all editable codes you rename to whatever you like (which is also why it needs no translation). It stays out of your way. No background indexing, no daemon, no network at runtime after the first launch.

The search bar grammar

You type It does Example word word fuzzy terms (AND), path-aware proj plan .ext filter by extension (OR) .pdf .mp4 - show "files" only - plan -code filter by category -d (docs), -a (audio) --code order results --dc created · --dm modified · --big · --small --code,arg date arguments (combinable, order-free) --dc,2024 · --dc,mar · --dc,week · --dc,mar,2024

Keyboard

Key Action ↵ Open (file in its app, folder in Finder) ⌘C Copy the containing folder path ⌘⇧C Copy the full path ⌘F Show in Finder ⌘D Quick Look (toggle) ⌘R Refresh the index

Home mode

Type h to fuzzy-search everything under ~ , with the same grammar and keyboard. It streams fd | fzf so a huge tree never lands in memory, and your configured workspaces are excluded by default — so Home stays for the stuff outside your scoped folders.

Requirements

macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel).

First launch: network access

On first use, Lumen downloads the official fd and fzf release binaries for your Mac from GitHub ( sharkdp/fd and junegunn/fzf ). You'll see a toast while each download runs; each tarball is verified with a pinned SHA-256 digest before extraction. macOS's built-in curl and tar are used to fetch and unpack the archives into Raycast's extension support folder, then search runs fully offline. If a download fails (no network, GitHub unreachable, or a bad checksum), commands show the error in the list and you can retry with ⌘R .

Setup

Manage Workspaces — add a folder, give it a name and one or more aliases. Open Lumen, type your alias + space, and search. Manage Tools to tweak categories, ordering tools and date filters.

Made by Páramo Studio. Open source — explore the code and my other projects (Óculo, Páramo Kiln Monitor, and more) on GitHub.