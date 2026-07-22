No telemetry. No accounts. No subscriptions. No noise. Local-first, keyboard-first, and yours to configure.
Lumen is navigator first, search second: enter a workspace and you see its top level,
like opening the folder. Start typing and it turns into a recursive fuzzy search scoped to
that folder. Want something outside your folders? Type
h and you're searching your whole
home, freely.
Type the short alias of a folder you want to open. Hit space. You're in. That easy.
Now search — a couple of letters is usually enough. Need to narrow it down? Filter by extension, date, or file type. Don't like the defaults I shipped? Change them. It's yours now, exactly how you need it.
And just like that, you've found anything. Whatever you were after.
fd +
fzf under the hood. Sub-second on your scoped folders.
|You type
|It does
|Example
word word
|fuzzy terms (AND), path-aware
proj plan
.ext
|filter by extension (OR)
.pdf .mp4
-
|show "files" only
- plan
-code
|filter by category
-d (docs),
-a (audio)
--code
|order results
--dc created ·
--dm modified ·
--big ·
--small
--code,arg
|date arguments (combinable, order-free)
--dc,2024 ·
--dc,mar ·
--dc,week ·
--dc,mar,2024
|Key
|Action
↵
|Open (file in its app, folder in Finder)
⌘C
|Copy the containing folder path
⌘⇧C
|Copy the full path
⌘F
|Show in Finder
⌘D
|Quick Look (toggle)
⌘R
|Refresh the index
Type
h to fuzzy-search everything under
~, with the same grammar and keyboard. It
streams
fd | fzf so a huge tree never lands in memory, and your configured workspaces are
excluded by default — so Home stays for the stuff outside your scoped folders.
On first use, Lumen downloads the official
fd and
fzf release binaries for your Mac from
GitHub (
sharkdp/fd and
junegunn/fzf). You'll see a toast while each download runs; each
tarball is verified with a pinned SHA-256 digest before extraction. macOS's built-in
curl
and
tar are used to fetch and unpack the archives into Raycast's extension support folder,
then search runs fully offline. If a download fails (no network, GitHub unreachable, or a bad
checksum), commands show the error in the list and you can retry with
⌘R.
Made by Páramo Studio. Open source — explore the code and my other projects (Óculo, Páramo Kiln Monitor, and more) on GitHub.