Heat Check

Shows what's burning your CPU and spinning your fan on macOS.

Two commands:

Command Description Heat Check A one-line verdict, then live temperatures (CPU, GPU, SSD, battery), per-fan speeds, CPU load, power, and memory pressure, with the top processes by CPU. Kill or copy any process inline. Heat Check: AI Diagnosis The same snapshot, explained by Raycast AI in plain English.

Prerequisites

The AI Diagnosis command needs Raycast Pro. Heat Check runs without it.

Sensor data and iSMC

Temperatures and fan speeds come from iSMC, a third-party GPL-3.0 sensor CLI. Heat Check does not bundle it. On first run it downloads a pinned release ( v0.16.5 ) from iSMC's GitHub, checks the download against a SHA256 hash baked into the source, and caches the binary under the extension's support directory. Reading the sensors runs that binary as a separate process.

If the download fails or the sensors can't be read, temperatures and fan speeds show as unavailable and the rest (processes, CPU load, memory pressure) keeps working.

Installation

git clone <repo-url> cd heatcheck npm install npm run dev

Development

npm run dev # Watch mode (ray develop) npm run build # Production build npm run lint # Lint

License

MIT — see LICENSE.

Author: kumamaki · v0.1.0