VLC

Seamlessly control VLC Media Player from Raycast. Play, pause, skip tracks, adjust volume, seek, toggle fullscreen, and more—all from your keyboard. Requires VLC's HTTP interface enabled.
Overview

VLC Raycast Extension

Seamlessly control VLC Media Player from Raycast.

🚀 Features

  • Play/Pause/Stop/Next/Previous
  • Volume Up/Down, Mute, Unmute, Set Volume by Percentage
  • Seek Forward/Backward
  • Toggle Fullscreen, Loop, Random/Shuffle
  • Eject Media
  • Open Video (with optional Subtitle)
  • Trigger VLsub (Subtitle Search) via AppleScript
  • All commands available as quick Raycast actions

⚡️ Quick Start

  1. Enable VLC HTTP Web Interface

    • In VLC: Go to VLC > Settings
    • Open the Interface tab
    • Under HTTP web interface, check Enable HTTP web interface
    • Set a password in the Password field
    • Restart VLC

  2. Set Your VLC Password

    • Open Raycast → Extensions → VLC → Set VLC HTTP Password in preferences

  3. Use Commands

    • Search for "VLC" in Raycast and run any command
    • For volume: use Set Volume by Percentage and enter a value (0–125)

🛠️ Commands

CommandDescription
Play / Pause / StopPlayback controls
Next / PreviousPlaylist navigation
Volume Up / DownAdjust volume in steps
Mute / UnmuteMute or restore volume
Set Volume by %Set exact volume (0–125%)
Seek Forward / BackwardJump in playback
Toggle FullscreenEnter/exit fullscreen
Toggle Loop / RandomToggle loop or shuffle modes
EjectEject current media
OpenOpen a video (with optional subtitle)
Open VLsubTrigger VLsub subtitle search in VLC

🐞 Troubleshooting

  • VLC not responding?
    • Ensure HTTP interface is enabled and VLC is running
    • Password must match Raycast preference
    • Check VLC is listening on localhost:8080
  • AppleScript errors?
    • Make sure VLC is open and has the VLsub extension installed
    • Grant Raycast accessibility permissions in System Settings
  • Network issues?
    • Firewall or VPN may block localhost:8080

💡 Tips

  • Use Raycast hotkeys for instant VLC control
  • Combine with Raycast workflows for automation
  • Open with subtitle for dual-language viewing

📝 License

MIT

