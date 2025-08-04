Seamlessly control VLC Media Player from Raycast.
Enable VLC HTTP Web Interface
Set Your VLC Password
VLC HTTP Password in preferences
Use Commands
Set Volume by Percentage and enter a value (0–125)
|Command
|Description
|Play / Pause / Stop
|Playback controls
|Next / Previous
|Playlist navigation
|Volume Up / Down
|Adjust volume in steps
|Mute / Unmute
|Mute or restore volume
|Set Volume by %
|Set exact volume (0–125%)
|Seek Forward / Backward
|Jump in playback
|Toggle Fullscreen
|Enter/exit fullscreen
|Toggle Loop / Random
|Toggle loop or shuffle modes
|Eject
|Eject current media
|Open
|Open a video (with optional subtitle)
|Open VLsub
|Trigger VLsub subtitle search in VLC
localhost:8080
