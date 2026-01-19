ThermoConvert
Instantly convert between all major temperature scales directly from Raycast.
Features
Core Functionality
- Bidirectional conversion - convert from any unit to all others
- Real-time conversion as you type
- Zero network dependency - fully offline
- Deterministic and accurate calculations
- Configurable default unit - set your preferred starting unit in settings
Supported Temperature Scales
- 🌡️ Celsius (°C) - Metric standard
- 🇺🇸 Fahrenheit (°F) - US standard
- 🔬 Kelvin (K) - Scientific absolute scale
- ⚗️ Rankine (°R) - Absolute Fahrenheit
- 📜 Réaumur (°Ré) - Historical scale
Visual Enhancements
- Color-coded indicators - Blue for cold, orange for hot
- Contextual descriptions - "Room temperature", "Freezing point", etc.
- Precise values - See up to 6 decimal places
- Unit icons - Visual identification for each scale
- Smart tooltips - Hover for additional information
Usage
- Launch the extension with
Convert Temperature
- Select the source unit from the dropdown (or use your default from settings)
- Type a temperature value
- See instant conversions to all other scales with visual context
- Use keyboard shortcuts to copy results
Input Formats
The extension accepts various numeric formats:
-
25 - Simple number (room temperature)
-
36.6 - Decimals (body temperature)
-
-10 - Negative values (cold weather)
-
273.15 - Large values (absolute zero)
-
0 - Freezing point
-
100 - Boiling point
Why ThermoConvert?
Temperature conversion is a common need for developers, engineers, scientists, and globally-distributed teams. Existing solutions require mental arithmetic, web searches, or opening a calculator — all of which break your flow.
ThermoConvert is designed to be:
- Fast - Response time under 10ms
- Simple - No configuration needed
- Predictable - Just accuracy, speed, and calm
Keyboard Shortcuts
Copy Actions
-
⌘↵ - Copy formatted value (e.g., "77.00 °F")
-
⌘⇧C - Copy number only (e.g., "77.00")
-
⌘⇧P - Copy precise value with 6 decimals (e.g., "77.000000")
Quick Actions
-
⌘S - Switch source unit to the selected result's unit
Settings
You can configure your preferred default temperature unit in the extension settings:
- Open Raycast preferences
- Navigate to ThermoConvert
- Select your default unit (Celsius, Fahrenheit, Kelvin, Rankine, or Réaumur)
- The dropdown will remember your choice across sessions