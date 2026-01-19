StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
ThermoConvert

Instantly convert between all major temperature scales
Overview

ThermoConvert

Instantly convert between all major temperature scales directly from Raycast.

Features

Core Functionality

  • Bidirectional conversion - convert from any unit to all others
  • Real-time conversion as you type
  • Zero network dependency - fully offline
  • Deterministic and accurate calculations
  • Configurable default unit - set your preferred starting unit in settings

Supported Temperature Scales

  • 🌡️ Celsius (°C) - Metric standard
  • 🇺🇸 Fahrenheit (°F) - US standard
  • 🔬 Kelvin (K) - Scientific absolute scale
  • ⚗️ Rankine (°R) - Absolute Fahrenheit
  • 📜 Réaumur (°Ré) - Historical scale

Visual Enhancements

  • Color-coded indicators - Blue for cold, orange for hot
  • Contextual descriptions - "Room temperature", "Freezing point", etc.
  • Precise values - See up to 6 decimal places
  • Unit icons - Visual identification for each scale
  • Smart tooltips - Hover for additional information

Usage

  1. Launch the extension with Convert Temperature
  2. Select the source unit from the dropdown (or use your default from settings)
  3. Type a temperature value
  4. See instant conversions to all other scales with visual context
  5. Use keyboard shortcuts to copy results

Input Formats

The extension accepts various numeric formats:

  • 25 - Simple number (room temperature)
  • 36.6 - Decimals (body temperature)
  • -10 - Negative values (cold weather)
  • 273.15 - Large values (absolute zero)
  • 0 - Freezing point
  • 100 - Boiling point

Why ThermoConvert?

Temperature conversion is a common need for developers, engineers, scientists, and globally-distributed teams. Existing solutions require mental arithmetic, web searches, or opening a calculator — all of which break your flow.

ThermoConvert is designed to be:

  • Fast - Response time under 10ms
  • Simple - No configuration needed
  • Predictable - Just accuracy, speed, and calm

Keyboard Shortcuts

Copy Actions

  • ⌘↵ - Copy formatted value (e.g., "77.00 °F")
  • ⌘⇧C - Copy number only (e.g., "77.00")
  • ⌘⇧P - Copy precise value with 6 decimals (e.g., "77.000000")

Quick Actions

  • ⌘S - Switch source unit to the selected result's unit

Settings

You can configure your preferred default temperature unit in the extension settings:

  1. Open Raycast preferences
  2. Navigate to ThermoConvert
  3. Select your default unit (Celsius, Fahrenheit, Kelvin, Rankine, or Réaumur)
  4. The dropdown will remember your choice across sessions
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools, Productivity
