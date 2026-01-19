ThermoConvert

Instantly convert between all major temperature scales directly from Raycast.

Features

Core Functionality

Bidirectional conversion - convert from any unit to all others

- convert from any unit to all others Real-time conversion as you type

as you type Zero network dependency - fully offline

- fully offline Deterministic and accurate calculations

calculations Configurable default unit - set your preferred starting unit in settings

Supported Temperature Scales

🌡️ Celsius (°C) - Metric standard

🇺🇸 Fahrenheit (°F) - US standard

🔬 Kelvin (K) - Scientific absolute scale

⚗️ Rankine (°R) - Absolute Fahrenheit

📜 Réaumur (°Ré) - Historical scale

Visual Enhancements

Color-coded indicators - Blue for cold, orange for hot

- Blue for cold, orange for hot Contextual descriptions - "Room temperature", "Freezing point", etc.

- "Room temperature", "Freezing point", etc. Precise values - See up to 6 decimal places

- See up to 6 decimal places Unit icons - Visual identification for each scale

- Visual identification for each scale Smart tooltips - Hover for additional information

Usage

Launch the extension with Convert Temperature Select the source unit from the dropdown (or use your default from settings) Type a temperature value See instant conversions to all other scales with visual context Use keyboard shortcuts to copy results

Input Formats

The extension accepts various numeric formats:

25 - Simple number (room temperature)

- Simple number (room temperature) 36.6 - Decimals (body temperature)

- Decimals (body temperature) -10 - Negative values (cold weather)

- Negative values (cold weather) 273.15 - Large values (absolute zero)

- Large values (absolute zero) 0 - Freezing point

- Freezing point 100 - Boiling point

Why ThermoConvert?

Temperature conversion is a common need for developers, engineers, scientists, and globally-distributed teams. Existing solutions require mental arithmetic, web searches, or opening a calculator — all of which break your flow.

ThermoConvert is designed to be:

Fast - Response time under 10ms

- Response time under 10ms Simple - No configuration needed

- No configuration needed Predictable - Just accuracy, speed, and calm

Keyboard Shortcuts

Copy Actions

⌘↵ - Copy formatted value (e.g., "77.00 °F")

- Copy formatted value (e.g., "77.00 °F") ⌘⇧C - Copy number only (e.g., "77.00")

- Copy number only (e.g., "77.00") ⌘⇧P - Copy precise value with 6 decimals (e.g., "77.000000")

Quick Actions

⌘S - Switch source unit to the selected result's unit

Settings

You can configure your preferred default temperature unit in the extension settings: