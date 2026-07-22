Search Qobuz, see what's playing, and manage your favourites and playlists — open anything straight in the Qobuz app.
|Command
|Description
|Search
|Search for albums, artists, and tracks; open them in Qobuz or copy the link.
|Favourites
|Browse your favourite albums, artists, and tracks.
|Playlists
|Browse your Qobuz playlists.
|Command
|Description
|Now Playing
|Menu-bar item showing the track currently playing in the Qobuz desktop app, with one-click copy of its link. Refreshes every minute.
|Command
|Description
|Play / Pause
|Toggle play/pause in the Qobuz desktop app.
|Next Track
|Skip to the next track.
|Previous Track
|Skip to the previous track.
|Fast-Forward
|Fast-forward within the current track.
|Rewind
|Rewind within the current track.
Qobuz has no public OAuth flow, so the extension authenticates with your personal user auth token. You only need to provide it once.
www.qobuz.com/api.json.
X-User-Auth-Token request header and copy its value.
Using the
@kud/qobuz CLI? If you have already run
qobuz login, the token is stored in your macOS Keychain. Leave the Qobuz Token preference empty and the extension will read it from there automatically — no manual copy-paste needed.
The Now Playing command reads the Qobuz desktop app's local player state to determine the current track. macOS does not expose Qobuz to the system Now Playing widget, so this command fills that gap. The Qobuz desktop app must be running for it to show anything.
The playback control commands (Play / Pause, Next, Previous, Fast-Forward, Rewind) send macOS media keys to the system. They require Accessibility permission — Raycast will prompt you to grant this the first time you use one of these commands.
Built on the open-source
@kud/qobuz core library.
This is an independent, unofficial extension — not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Qobuz. "Qobuz", the Qobuz logo, and the extension icon derived from it are trademarks of Qobuz Music, used here only to indicate compatibility.