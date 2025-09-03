Gandi Extension for Raycast
Manage your Gandi domains, DNS records, and check domain availability directly from Raycast.
Features
Core Domain Management
- List Domains: View all your domains with expiration dates, auto-renewal status, and domain lock status
- Domain Details: Get comprehensive information about any domain including important dates, DNS configuration, and services
- Check Domain Availability: Search for available domain names with pricing information
- Auto-renewal Management: Toggle automatic domain renewal on/off
DNS & Technical Management
- DNS Management: View, add, edit, and delete DNS records for your domains
- Nameserver Management: View and update domain nameserver configurations
- Domain Lock/Unlock: Control transfer lock status for domain security
Transfer & Security
- Authorization Code Reset: Reset domain authorization codes for transfers
- Domain Transfer Operations: Initiate and track domain transfers to Gandi
- Transfer Status Tracking: Monitor ongoing domain transfer processes
Advanced Features
- Domain Contacts Management: View and update domain contact information
- Domain Tags Management: Organize domains with custom tags
- Domain Renewal Information: Check renewal pricing and options
- TLD Information: Browse available top-level domains and their details
- Trademark Claims: Check for potential trademark conflicts
Setup
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Get your Gandi Personal Access Token:
- Go to Gandi Admin
- Navigate to Account & Organization → Security
- Generate a new Personal Access Token with appropriate permissions
- Open Raycast preferences for the Gandi extension
- Enter your Personal Access Token
Commands
List Domains
- View all domains in your Gandi account
- See expiration dates with color-coded status (red = expires soon, orange = expires within 90 days, green = good)
- Toggle auto-renewal on/off
- Quick access to domain details and Gandi dashboard
Check Domain Availability
- Search for domain availability
- View pricing for different registration periods
- Direct link to register available domains
Manage DNS Records
- Select a domain to view its DNS records
- Add new DNS records (A, AAAA, CNAME, MX, TXT, NS, CAA, SRV)
- Edit existing DNS records
- Delete DNS records with confirmation
- View TTL and record values
Preferences
- API Token: Your Gandi Personal Access Token (required)
API Permissions
Your Personal Access Token should have the following permissions:
- Domain: Read/Write access to view and manage domains
- DNS: Read/Write access to manage DNS records
- Certificate: Read access (optional, for future features)
Support
For issues related to the extension, please report them on the Raycast Extensions repository.
For Gandi API issues, refer to the Gandi API documentation.
License
MIT License