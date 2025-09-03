Gandi Extension for Raycast

Manage your Gandi domains, DNS records, and check domain availability directly from Raycast.

Features

Core Domain Management

List Domains : View all your domains with expiration dates, auto-renewal status, and domain lock status

: View all your domains with expiration dates, auto-renewal status, and domain lock status Domain Details : Get comprehensive information about any domain including important dates, DNS configuration, and services

: Get comprehensive information about any domain including important dates, DNS configuration, and services Check Domain Availability : Search for available domain names with pricing information

: Search for available domain names with pricing information Auto-renewal Management: Toggle automatic domain renewal on/off

DNS & Technical Management

DNS Management : View, add, edit, and delete DNS records for your domains

: View, add, edit, and delete DNS records for your domains Nameserver Management : View and update domain nameserver configurations

: View and update domain nameserver configurations Domain Lock/Unlock: Control transfer lock status for domain security

Transfer & Security

Authorization Code Reset : Reset domain authorization codes for transfers

: Reset domain authorization codes for transfers Domain Transfer Operations : Initiate and track domain transfers to Gandi

: Initiate and track domain transfers to Gandi Transfer Status Tracking: Monitor ongoing domain transfer processes

Advanced Features

Domain Contacts Management : View and update domain contact information

: View and update domain contact information Domain Tags Management : Organize domains with custom tags

: Organize domains with custom tags Domain Renewal Information : Check renewal pricing and options

: Check renewal pricing and options TLD Information : Browse available top-level domains and their details

: Browse available top-level domains and their details Trademark Claims: Check for potential trademark conflicts

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Get your Gandi Personal Access Token: Go to Gandi Admin

Navigate to Account & Organization → Security

Generate a new Personal Access Token with appropriate permissions Open Raycast preferences for the Gandi extension Enter your Personal Access Token

Commands

List Domains

View all domains in your Gandi account

See expiration dates with color-coded status (red = expires soon, orange = expires within 90 days, green = good)

Toggle auto-renewal on/off

Quick access to domain details and Gandi dashboard

Check Domain Availability

Search for domain availability

View pricing for different registration periods

Direct link to register available domains

Manage DNS Records

Select a domain to view its DNS records

Add new DNS records (A, AAAA, CNAME, MX, TXT, NS, CAA, SRV)

Edit existing DNS records

Delete DNS records with confirmation

View TTL and record values

Preferences

API Token: Your Gandi Personal Access Token (required)

API Permissions

Your Personal Access Token should have the following permissions:

Domain: Read/Write access to view and manage domains

DNS: Read/Write access to manage DNS records

Certificate: Read access (optional, for future features)

Support

For issues related to the extension, please report them on the Raycast Extensions repository.

For Gandi API issues, refer to the Gandi API documentation.

License

MIT License