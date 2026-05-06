FlashSpace Raycast Extension
Manage FlashSpace workspaces, profiles, and apps directly from Raycast.
Features
Workspace Management
- List Workspaces – View all workspaces with display assignments
- Create Workspace – Create new workspaces with display, icon, and hotkey options
- Delete Workspace – Remove workspaces with confirmation dialog
- Update Workspace – Modify workspace display and app settings
- Activate Workspace – Quick-switch to any workspace by name
Profile Management
- List Profiles – View all profiles with active indicator
- Create Profile – Create profiles with copy and activate options
- Delete Profile – Remove profiles with confirmation dialog
App Management
- Assign App – Assign running apps to workspaces
- Unassign App – Remove app assignments from all workspaces
- Assign Visible Apps – Bulk-assign all visible apps to a workspace
- List Workspace Apps – View apps assigned to each workspace
- List Running Apps – View all currently running apps
- Floating Apps – Toggle float/unfloat for apps
Utility Commands
- Focus Window – Focus windows by direction or cycle through apps/windows
- List Displays – View connected displays with active indicator
- Get Status – View current active profile, workspace, app, and display
- Hide Unassigned Apps – Hide all apps not assigned to any workspace
- Open FlashSpace – Launch the FlashSpace application
- Open Space Control – Open FlashSpace Space Control
Prerequisites
- FlashSpace must be installed
- The
flashspace CLI must be available in your PATH (or configure the path in extension preferences)
Configuration
Open extension preferences to set a custom path to the
flashspace binary if it's not in a standard location (
/opt/homebrew/bin/flashspace or
/usr/local/bin/flashspace).