FlashSpace Raycast Extension

Manage FlashSpace workspaces, profiles, and apps directly from Raycast.

Features

Workspace Management

List Workspaces – View all workspaces with display assignments

– View all workspaces with display assignments Create Workspace – Create new workspaces with display, icon, and hotkey options

– Create new workspaces with display, icon, and hotkey options Delete Workspace – Remove workspaces with confirmation dialog

– Remove workspaces with confirmation dialog Update Workspace – Modify workspace display and app settings

– Modify workspace display and app settings Activate Workspace – Quick-switch to any workspace by name

Profile Management

List Profiles – View all profiles with active indicator

– View all profiles with active indicator Create Profile – Create profiles with copy and activate options

– Create profiles with copy and activate options Delete Profile – Remove profiles with confirmation dialog

App Management

Assign App – Assign running apps to workspaces

– Assign running apps to workspaces Unassign App – Remove app assignments from all workspaces

– Remove app assignments from all workspaces Assign Visible Apps – Bulk-assign all visible apps to a workspace

– Bulk-assign all visible apps to a workspace List Workspace Apps – View apps assigned to each workspace

– View apps assigned to each workspace List Running Apps – View all currently running apps

– View all currently running apps Floating Apps – Toggle float/unfloat for apps

Utility Commands

Focus Window – Focus windows by direction or cycle through apps/windows

– Focus windows by direction or cycle through apps/windows List Displays – View connected displays with active indicator

– View connected displays with active indicator Get Status – View current active profile, workspace, app, and display

– View current active profile, workspace, app, and display Hide Unassigned Apps – Hide all apps not assigned to any workspace

– Hide all apps not assigned to any workspace Open FlashSpace – Launch the FlashSpace application

– Launch the FlashSpace application Open Space Control – Open FlashSpace Space Control

Prerequisites

FlashSpace must be installed

The flashspace CLI must be available in your PATH (or configure the path in extension preferences)

Configuration