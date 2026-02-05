Rdir - URL Shortener

Create short links using rdir.pl, a free URL shortener service.

Features

🚀 Two ways to shorten URLs: Create Short Link - Form view with URL preview and editing Shorten URL from Clipboard - Instant background shortening

📋 Auto-fill from clipboard - Automatically populate URL from clipboard

✨ Auto-copy results

⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts

🔒 Secure API key storage - Your credentials stored safely by Raycast

Setup

1. Create a Free Account

To use this extension, you need a free rdir.pl account:

Visit https://rdir.pl Sign up for a free account

2. Get Your API Key

Go to https://rdir.pl/api Click "Create API Key" Copy your API key

3. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast and search for "Create Short Link" or "Shorten URL from Clipboard" On first run, you'll be prompted to configure your API key Paste your API key in the API Key field Optionally configure auto-fill and auto-copy preferences

Usage

Method 1: Form View (Review Before Shortening)

Copy a URL anywhere (or don't - you can type it manually) Open Raycast and search for "Create Short Link" The URL field will be auto-filled if you have a URL in clipboard Review or edit the URL Press ⌘ + ↵ to submit Short link is created and copied to clipboard

Method 2: Instant Background Shortening (Recommended)

Copy a URL anywhere Open Raycast and search for "Shorten URL from Clipboard" Press ↵ - that's it! Short link is instantly created and copied to clipboard HUD notification shows the result

Pro tip: Assign a hotkey to "Shorten URL from Clipboard" for even faster access:

Right-click the command in Raycast

Select "Set Hotkey"

Choose your preferred keyboard shortcut (e.g., ⌘ + ⇧ + S )

Preferences

Configure the extension to match your workflow:

API Key (required) - Your rdir.pl API key from rdir.pl/api

Auto-fill from Clipboard (default: enabled) - Automatically fill URL field from clipboard in form view

(default: enabled) - Automatically fill URL field from clipboard in form view Auto-copy to Clipboard (default: enabled) - Automatically copy short links to clipboard

Troubleshooting

"API Key Required" Error

Make sure you've added your API key in extension settings

Verify your API key is correct at https://rdir.pl/api

Press ⌘ + , when viewing the command to open settings

"Clipboard doesn't contain a valid URL"

Ensure you've copied a complete URL (must start with http:// or https:// )

Try copying the URL again

"Failed to create short link"

Check your internet connection

Verify your API key is still valid at https://rdir.pl/api

Make sure the rdir.pl service is operational

About rdir.pl

rdir.pl is a free URL shortener service that allows you to create short, memorable links. It's perfect for:

Sharing long URLs in messages and social media

Creating clean, professional-looking links

Tracking link clicks (via rdir.pl dashboard)

No ads or paywalls - completely free

Support

rdir.pl service: Visit rdir.pl for support

API documentation: https://rdir.pl/api/docs

License

MIT