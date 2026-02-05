Rdir - URL Shortener
Create short links using rdir.pl, a free URL shortener service.
Features
- 🚀 Two ways to shorten URLs:
- Create Short Link - Form view with URL preview and editing
- Shorten URL from Clipboard - Instant background shortening
- 📋 Auto-fill from clipboard - Automatically populate URL from clipboard
- ✨ Auto-copy results - Short links copied to clipboard automatically
- ⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts - Assign custom hotkeys for quick access
- 🔒 Secure API key storage - Your credentials stored safely by Raycast
Setup
1. Create a Free Account
To use this extension, you need a free rdir.pl account:
- Visit https://rdir.pl
- Sign up for a free account
2. Get Your API Key
- Go to https://rdir.pl/api
- Click "Create API Key"
- Copy your API key
3. Configure the Extension
- Open Raycast and search for "Create Short Link" or "Shorten URL from Clipboard"
- On first run, you'll be prompted to configure your API key
- Paste your API key in the API Key field
- Optionally configure auto-fill and auto-copy preferences
Usage
Method 1: Form View (Review Before Shortening)
- Copy a URL anywhere (or don't - you can type it manually)
- Open Raycast and search for "Create Short Link"
- The URL field will be auto-filled if you have a URL in clipboard
- Review or edit the URL
- Press
⌘ + ↵ to submit
- Short link is created and copied to clipboard
Method 2: Instant Background Shortening (Recommended)
- Copy a URL anywhere
- Open Raycast and search for "Shorten URL from Clipboard"
- Press
↵ - that's it!
- Short link is instantly created and copied to clipboard
- HUD notification shows the result
Pro tip: Assign a hotkey to "Shorten URL from Clipboard" for even faster access:
- Right-click the command in Raycast
- Select "Set Hotkey"
- Choose your preferred keyboard shortcut (e.g.,
⌘ + ⇧ + S)
Preferences
Configure the extension to match your workflow:
- API Key (required) - Your rdir.pl API key from rdir.pl/api
- Auto-fill from Clipboard (default: enabled) - Automatically fill URL field from clipboard in form view
- Auto-copy to Clipboard (default: enabled) - Automatically copy short links to clipboard
Troubleshooting
"API Key Required" Error
- Make sure you've added your API key in extension settings
- Verify your API key is correct at https://rdir.pl/api
- Press
⌘ + , when viewing the command to open settings
"Clipboard doesn't contain a valid URL"
- Ensure you've copied a complete URL (must start with
http:// or
https://)
- Try copying the URL again
"Failed to create short link"
- Check your internet connection
- Verify your API key is still valid at https://rdir.pl/api
- Make sure the rdir.pl service is operational
About rdir.pl
rdir.pl is a free URL shortener service that allows you to create short, memorable links. It's perfect for:
- Sharing long URLs in messages and social media
- Creating clean, professional-looking links
- Tracking link clicks (via rdir.pl dashboard)
- No ads or paywalls - completely free
Support
License
MIT