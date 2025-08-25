Initiate ChatGPT Search (aka SearchGPT) from within Raycast https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search/
Star me at: https://github.com/kopach/raycast-chatgpt-search
Summarize YouTube Videos with AI
Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.
YouTube
Search Videos, Channels, and more...
ScreenOCR
Extract text from screen captures locally via OCR
Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.