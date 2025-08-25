StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

ChatGPT Search

Initiate ChatGPT Search (aka SearchGPT) from within Raycast. https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search/
AvatarIhor
New
Install Extension
Overview

ChatGPT search

Initiate ChatGPT Search (aka SearchGPT) from within Raycast https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search/

alt text

Star me at: https://github.com/kopach/raycast-chatgpt-search

Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Summarize YouTube Videos with AI logo

Summarize YouTube Videos with AI

Summarize any YouTube Video with AI. Choose between Raycast, OpenAI or Anthropic. You have to either be a Raycast Pro Member or have an OpenAI/Anthropic API Key.

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more...

ScreenOCR logo

ScreenOCR

Extract text from screen captures locally via OCR

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.