Bash Commands is a Raycast extension that works as a quick-access cheat sheet for bash commands. Search by name or description, filter by category, and copy or paste commands directly into your terminal.
|Action
|macOS
|Windows
|Copy command
↵
Enter
|Paste command
⌘ + ↵
Ctrl + Enter
|Toggle detail panel
⌘ + Y
Ctrl + Y
|Pin / Unpin
⌘ + ⇧ + P
Ctrl + Shift + P
|Clear recent
⌘ + ⇧ + R
Ctrl + Shift + R
All commands are stored in
src/data/bash-commands.json.
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, open an issue on the GitHub repository.