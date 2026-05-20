Bash Commands

Bash Commands is a Raycast extension that works as a quick-access cheat sheet for bash commands. Search by name or description, filter by category, and copy or paste commands directly into your terminal.

Features

Search commands by name, syntax, or description

Filter by type (navigation, files, network, process, and more)

Detail panel with notes for complex commands

Pin frequently used commands

Automatic recent commands tracking

Commands

Action macOS Windows Copy command ↵ Enter Paste command ⌘ + ↵ Ctrl + Enter Toggle detail panel ⌘ + Y Ctrl + Y Pin / Unpin ⌘ + ⇧ + P Ctrl + Shift + P Clear recent ⌘ + ⇧ + R Ctrl + Shift + R

Adding Commands

All commands are stored in src/data/bash-commands.json .

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, open an issue on the GitHub repository.