Tibia Helper

Your essential companion for Tibia - NPC prices, Rashid tracking, and imbuement guides

A Raycast extension that helps Tibia players with essential game information including NPC sell prices, Rashid's location, and imbuement materials.

Features

🔍 Search Item NPC Price

1,601+ Items - Comprehensive database of all tradeable items

- Comprehensive database of all tradeable items Highest Prices - Instantly see which NPC pays the most

- Instantly see which NPC pays the most NPC Locations - Know exactly where to sell your loot

- Know exactly where to sell your loot Multiple Buyers - See all NPCs that buy each item

- See all NPCs that buy each item Stackable Info - Identify stackable items at a glance

- Identify stackable items at a glance Quick Copy - Copy price info to clipboard

📍 Rashid Location

Current Location - See which city Rashid is in today

- See which city Rashid is in today Countdown Timer - Know exactly when he moves

- Know exactly when he moves Weekly Schedule - View Rashid's full rotation (Monday-Sunday)

- View Rashid's full rotation (Monday-Sunday) Exact Locations - Detailed tavern/building locations in each city

- Detailed tavern/building locations in each city Timezone Support - Automatic CET/CEST handling

⚗️ Search Imbuements

24 Imbuements - Complete database covering all categories

- Complete database covering all categories All Tiers - Basic, Intricate, and Powerful versions

- Basic, Intricate, and Powerful versions Material Lists - Exact quantities for each tier

- Exact quantities for each tier Equipment Types - See which items can use each imbuement

- See which items can use each imbuement Search by Name - Find by display name or actual imbuement name

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store or manually:

git clone https://github.com/kjbakke/tibia-helper.git cd tibia-helper npm install npm run dev

Usage

Search Item NPC Price

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type Search Item NPC Price or start typing an item name Browse items and see the highest NPC price instantly Press Enter to view all NPCs that buy the item Press ⌘ + C to copy price information

Example Searches:

"Figurine" - Browse ultra-valuable boss drops

- Browse ultra-valuable boss drops "Dragon Scale Mail" - Compare multiple NPC prices

- Compare multiple NPC prices "Amber" - View gems with many buyers

Rashid Location

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type Rashid Location See current location, next location, and countdown View the full weekly schedule

Search Imbuements

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type Search Imbuements or start typing an imbuement name Select an imbuement to see all tiers View materials needed for each tier Press ⌘ + C to copy material info

Example Searches:

"Strike" - Critical hit imbuement

- Critical hit imbuement "Vampirism" - Life leech imbuement

- Life leech imbuement "Ice Protection" - Quara Scale protection

Database Statistics

Item Prices

Total items: 1,601

1,601 Price range: 1 gp to 5,400,000 gp

1 gp to 5,400,000 gp Average buyers per item: 3.5 NPCs

3.5 NPCs Most active NPC: Yasir (786 items)

Rashid Schedule

Day City Location Monday Svargrond Dankwart's tavern, south of temple Tuesday Liberty Bay Lyonel's tavern, west of depot Wednesday Port Hope Clyde's tavern, west of depot Thursday Ankrahmun Arito's tavern, above post office Friday Darashia Miraia's tavern, south of guildhalls Saturday Edron Mirabell's tavern, above depot Sunday Carlin Depot, one floor above

Imbuements

24 Total Imbuements across 9 categories:

Elemental Damage (5): Fire, Ice, Energy, Earth, Death

Leech (2): Life Leech, Mana Leech

Critical (1): Strike

Protection (5): Fire, Ice, Energy, Earth, Death, Holy

Skill Boost (6): Club, Axe, Sword, Distance, Magic Level, Shielding

Defense (1): Blockade

Utility (3): Speed, Capacity, HP

Paralysis (1): Vibrancy

Data Source

All data is sourced from TibiaWiki:

Item prices via MediaWiki API

Rashid schedule from official game mechanics

Imbuement data from the Imbuing page

Development

# Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint # Publish to Raycast npm run publish

Project Structure

tibia-helper/ ├── src/ │ ├── search-item-prices.tsx # NPC price search command │ ├── rashid-location.tsx # Rashid location command │ ├── search-imbuements.tsx # Imbuements search command │ ├── data.ts # Item database (1,601 items) │ └── imbuements-data.ts # Imbuements database (24 imbuements) ├── assets/ │ └── extension_icon.png # Tibia icon (512x512) ├── package.json # Extension manifest └── README.md # This file

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! To add features or fix bugs:

Fork the repository Create a feature branch Make your changes Submit a pull request

Ideas for Contributions

Add item images/sprites

Support for player market prices

Price history tracking

Profit calculator

More Tibia utilities (calculators, timers, etc.)

Bestiary information

Quest tracker

Credits

Data Source: TibiaWiki

TibiaWiki Game: Tibia by CipSoft GmbH

Tibia by CipSoft GmbH Icon: Official Tibia icon

Official Tibia icon Built with: Raycast API

License

MIT

Disclaimer

This is an unofficial fan-made extension. Tibia is a registered trademark of CipSoft GmbH. This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by CipSoft GmbH.

Support

Found a bug or have a suggestion? Open an issue on GitHub.

Happy hunting in Tibia! ⚔️