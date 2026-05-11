Your essential companion for Tibia - NPC prices, Rashid tracking, and imbuement guides
A Raycast extension that helps Tibia players with essential game information including NPC sell prices, Rashid's location, and imbuement materials.
Install from the Raycast Store or manually:
git clone https://github.com/kjbakke/tibia-helper.git
cd tibia-helper
npm install
npm run dev
Search Item NPC Price or start typing an item name
Example Searches:
"Figurine" - Browse ultra-valuable boss drops
"Dragon Scale Mail" - Compare multiple NPC prices
"Amber" - View gems with many buyers
Rashid Location
Search Imbuements or start typing an imbuement name
Example Searches:
"Strike" - Critical hit imbuement
"Vampirism" - Life leech imbuement
"Ice Protection" - Quara Scale protection
|Day
|City
|Location
|Monday
|Svargrond
|Dankwart's tavern, south of temple
|Tuesday
|Liberty Bay
|Lyonel's tavern, west of depot
|Wednesday
|Port Hope
|Clyde's tavern, west of depot
|Thursday
|Ankrahmun
|Arito's tavern, above post office
|Friday
|Darashia
|Miraia's tavern, south of guildhalls
|Saturday
|Edron
|Mirabell's tavern, above depot
|Sunday
|Carlin
|Depot, one floor above
24 Total Imbuements across 9 categories:
All data is sourced from TibiaWiki:
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
# Publish to Raycast
npm run publish
tibia-helper/
├── src/
│ ├── search-item-prices.tsx # NPC price search command
│ ├── rashid-location.tsx # Rashid location command
│ ├── search-imbuements.tsx # Imbuements search command
│ ├── data.ts # Item database (1,601 items)
│ └── imbuements-data.ts # Imbuements database (24 imbuements)
├── assets/
│ └── extension_icon.png # Tibia icon (512x512)
├── package.json # Extension manifest
└── README.md # This file
Contributions are welcome! To add features or fix bugs:
MIT
This is an unofficial fan-made extension. Tibia is a registered trademark of CipSoft GmbH. This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by CipSoft GmbH.
Found a bug or have a suggestion? Open an issue on GitHub.
Happy hunting in Tibia! ⚔️