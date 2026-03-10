Show the current track and artist directly in the Raycast menu bar.
You can configure the menu bar item to show:
{track},
{artist}, and
{album}
Track Only,
Artist Only, and
Track + Album are text-only modes.
Artwork Only hides text entirely. Album artwork can optionally appear alongside the title in
Track + Artist and
Custom Template modes.
media-control (macOS)
Now Playing uses
media-control to detect the currently playing track.
Recommended (Homebrew):
brew install media-control
Verify installation:
media-control get
Alternative (advanced): build from source at ungive/media-control.