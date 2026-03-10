▶ Now Playing

Show the current track and artist directly in the Raycast menu bar.

Menu Bar Options

You can configure the menu bar item to show:

Track + artist

Track only

Artist only

Track + album

Artwork only

A custom template using {track} , {artist} , and {album}

Track Only , Artist Only , and Track + Album are text-only modes. Artwork Only hides text entirely. Album artwork can optionally appear alongside the title in Track + Artist and Custom Template modes.

Install media-control (macOS)

Now Playing uses media-control to detect the currently playing track.

Recommended (Homebrew):

brew install media-control

Verify installation:

media-control get

Alternative (advanced): build from source at ungive/media-control.