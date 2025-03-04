StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Easy Variable

Convert Any Language Text into an English Variable Name
Avatarkeleus
New
Install Extension
Overview

EasyVariable

EasyVariable is a Raycast extension that helps developers quickly generate standardized English variable names. It supports converting text from any language (such as Chinese, Japanese, etc.) into programming-compliant English variable names.

Features

  • Support multiple variable naming styles

    • CONSTANT_CASE
    • camelCase
    • PascalCase
    • snake_case
    • kebab-case

  • Multiple translation engines support

    • Youdao Translate (Enabled by default, no configuration needed)
    • Raycast AI (Requires Raycast Pro subscription)
    • Google Translate (Proxy required in certain regions)
    • OpenAI (Custom API supported)
    • Tencent Translate
    • GLM (ZhipuAI,GLM-4-Flash is Free)
    • Deepseek

How to Use

  1. Enter the text you want to convert in Raycast
  2. Wait for automatic translation
  3. Select your preferred translation result
  4. Choose a variable naming style
  5. Copy or paste the formatted variable name into your code

Configuration

Basic Settings

  • HTTP Proxy: Required for services like Google Translate
  • Translation Source Selection: Enable/disable different translation services

API Configuration (Optional)

  • OpenAI API Baseurl/API Key/Model
  • Tencent Translate (Tencent Cloud tmt Service) SecretId/SecretKey
  • GLM(ZhipuAI) API Key
  • Deepseek API Key

Example

Input：用户名称 Output：

  • CONSTANT: USER_NAME
  • camelCase: userName
  • PascalCase: UserName
  • snake_case: user_name
  • kebab-case: user-name

Key Features

  • Multiple translation sources for improved accuracy
  • Automatic merging of identical translation results, prioritizing recommendations from multiple sources
  • Real-time translation with quick response
  • Custom API support for service stability
Contributors1
Avatarlitomore
Categories
Developer ToolsData
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
