EasyVariable

EasyVariable is a Raycast extension that helps developers quickly generate standardized English variable names. It supports converting text from any language (such as Chinese, Japanese, etc.) into programming-compliant English variable names.

Features

Support multiple variable naming styles CONSTANT_CASE camelCase PascalCase snake_case kebab-case

Multiple translation engines support Youdao Translate (Enabled by default, no configuration needed) Raycast AI (Requires Raycast Pro subscription) Google Translate (Proxy required in certain regions) OpenAI (Custom API supported) Tencent Translate GLM (ZhipuAI,GLM-4-Flash is Free) Deepseek



How to Use

Enter the text you want to convert in Raycast Wait for automatic translation Select your preferred translation result Choose a variable naming style Copy or paste the formatted variable name into your code

Configuration

Basic Settings

HTTP Proxy: Required for services like Google Translate

Translation Source Selection: Enable/disable different translation services

API Configuration (Optional)

OpenAI API Baseurl/API Key/Model

Tencent Translate (Tencent Cloud tmt Service) SecretId/SecretKey

GLM(ZhipuAI) API Key

Deepseek API Key

Example

Input： 用户名称 Output：

CONSTANT: USER_NAME

camelCase: userName

PascalCase: UserName

snake_case: user_name

kebab-case: user-name

Key Features