EasyVariable
EasyVariable is a Raycast extension that helps developers quickly generate standardized English variable names. It supports converting text from any language (such as Chinese, Japanese, etc.) into programming-compliant English variable names.
Features
How to Use
- Enter the text you want to convert in Raycast
- Wait for automatic translation
- Select your preferred translation result
- Choose a variable naming style
- Copy or paste the formatted variable name into your code
Configuration
Basic Settings
- HTTP Proxy: Required for services like Google Translate
- Translation Source Selection: Enable/disable different translation services
API Configuration (Optional)
- OpenAI API Baseurl/API Key/Model
- Tencent Translate (Tencent Cloud tmt Service) SecretId/SecretKey
- GLM(ZhipuAI) API Key
- Deepseek API Key
Example
Input：
用户名称
Output：
- CONSTANT: USER_NAME
- camelCase: userName
- PascalCase: UserName
- snake_case: user_name
- kebab-case: user-name
Key Features
- Multiple translation sources for improved accuracy
- Automatic merging of identical translation results, prioritizing recommendations from multiple sources
- Real-time translation with quick response
- Custom API support for service stability