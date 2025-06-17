NYC Train Tracker

The NYC Train Tracker extension allows you to look up train departures and service alerts for MTA Subway, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and Metro-North Railroad (MNR).

Disclaimer This extension is not affiliated with, licensed nor endorsed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The data utilized within this app is provided by a third-party MTA wrapper API which stores and sends data on its own servers.

Features

Search for stations across all NYC transit systems

across all NYC transit systems View real-time departures with status information

with status information Check for service alerts that may affect your commute

that may affect your commute Save favorite stations for quick access

for quick access Filter by transit system (Subway, LIRR, Metro-North)

(Subway, LIRR, Metro-North) Accessibility information provided for stations when available

provided for stations when available Customizable time windows for viewing upcoming departures

Usage

Find Train Departures: Search for any station by name and view upcoming departures Favorites: Add stations to your favorites for quick access Service Alerts: Check for active service disruptions System Filtering: Filter stations by transit system using the dropdown Departure Details: View detailed information about any specific departure

Commands

Find Train Departures: Search for stations and view train departures

Preferences

Default Departure Window : Choose how far in advance to display departures

: Choose how far in advance to display departures Show Accessibility Status: Toggle visibility of station accessibility indicators

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + F : Add/Remove station from favorites

: Add/Remove station from favorites ⌘ + R : Refresh data

: Refresh data ⌘ + .: Copy departure information to clipboard

Data Sources

This extension fetches real-time and scheduled data using an open-source MTA wrapper API hosted by Ainslie Digital.