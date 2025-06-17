StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

NYC Train Tracker - Realtime Train Departures

Look up train departures and service alerts for MTA, LIRR and MNR.
AvatarKevin Cole
Overview

NYC Train Tracker

The NYC Train Tracker extension allows you to look up train departures and service alerts for MTA Subway, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and Metro-North Railroad (MNR).

DescriptionPreview
Searching for stationsscreenshot: searching stations
Filtering by transit systemscreenshot: filtering by transit system
Viewing upcoming departuresscreenshot: viewing upcoming departures
Viewing service alertsscreenshot: viewing service alerts
Support for Long Island Railroad and Metro-North Railroadscreenshot: viewing LIRR and MNR departures

Disclaimer This extension is not affiliated with, licensed nor endorsed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The data utilized within this app is provided by a third-party MTA wrapper API which stores and sends data on its own servers.

Features

  • Search for stations across all NYC transit systems
  • View real-time departures with status information
  • Check for service alerts that may affect your commute
  • Save favorite stations for quick access
  • Filter by transit system (Subway, LIRR, Metro-North)
  • Accessibility information provided for stations when available
  • Customizable time windows for viewing upcoming departures

Usage

  1. Find Train Departures: Search for any station by name and view upcoming departures
  2. Favorites: Add stations to your favorites for quick access
  3. Service Alerts: Check for active service disruptions
  4. System Filtering: Filter stations by transit system using the dropdown
  5. Departure Details: View detailed information about any specific departure

Commands

  • Find Train Departures: Search for stations and view train departures

Preferences

  • Default Departure Window: Choose how far in advance to display departures
  • Show Accessibility Status: Toggle visibility of station accessibility indicators

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + F: Add/Remove station from favorites
  • ⌘ + R: Refresh data
  • ⌘ + .: Copy departure information to clipboard

Data Sources

This extension fetches real-time and scheduled data using an open-source MTA wrapper API hosted by Ainslie Digital.

Other
