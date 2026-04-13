Monitor GPU and CPU usage across your SSH hosts directly from Raycast. See which machines are free, busy, or offline at a glance, then connect in one keystroke via your preferred terminal or editor.
~/.ssh/config
The extension reads hosts from your
~/.ssh/config file. No additional API keys or accounts are required.
|Preference
|Description
|Terminal Application
|Choose between Ghostty, iTerm, or macOS Terminal
|Editor Application
|Choose between Cursor or VS Code
|Work Host Patterns
|Comma-separated glob patterns (e.g.
gpu-*, ml-*) to classify hosts as work
|Personal Host Patterns
|Glob patterns to classify hosts as personal
|Work Identity Files
|SSH identity file paths (e.g.
~/.ssh/work_key). Hosts using these keys are classified as work
|Personal Identity Files
|Identity file paths for personal host classification
|Excluded Hosts
|Hostnames to hide from the fleet list (
github.com is always excluded)
|Default Identity File
|Identity file added to new hosts created via the Add Host command
|Default View
|Show work, personal, or all hosts by default
|SSH Timeout
|Connection timeout in seconds (default: 4)
|Refresh Interval
|How often to re-probe hosts in seconds (default: 10)
The extension SSHes into each host with
BatchMode=yes and runs a lightweight script that queries
nvidia-smi for GPU stats and
/proc/stat for CPU usage. A host is considered free if GPU utilization is under 1% and GPU memory usage is under 3%.
BatchMode=yes)
nvidia-smi available on remote hosts (for GPU monitoring)