GPU Fleet Monitor

Monitor GPU and CPU usage across your SSH hosts directly from Raycast. See which machines are free, busy, or offline at a glance, then connect in one keystroke via your preferred terminal or editor.

Features

Live GPU/CPU monitoring -- probes all SSH hosts in parallel and shows real-time utilization, memory usage, and top process working directories

-- probes all SSH hosts in parallel and shows real-time utilization, memory usage, and top process working directories Quick Connect -- instantly SSH into the best available free GPU host

-- instantly SSH into the best available free GPU host Tmux session management -- list and attach to remote tmux sessions

-- list and attach to remote tmux sessions Add Host -- parse an SSH connection string and add it to ~/.ssh/config

-- parse an SSH connection string and add it to Multiple terminals -- Ghostty, iTerm, or macOS Terminal

-- Ghostty, iTerm, or macOS Terminal Multiple editors -- Cursor or VS Code (remote SSH)

-- Cursor or VS Code (remote SSH) Work/Personal classification -- filter hosts by category using name patterns or SSH identity files

Setup

The extension reads hosts from your ~/.ssh/config file. No additional API keys or accounts are required.

Preferences

Preference Description Terminal Application Choose between Ghostty, iTerm, or macOS Terminal Editor Application Choose between Cursor or VS Code Work Host Patterns Comma-separated glob patterns (e.g. gpu-*, ml- *) to classify hosts as work Personal Host Patterns Glob patterns to classify hosts as personal Work Identity Files SSH identity file paths (e.g. ~/.ssh/work_key ). Hosts using these keys are classified as work Personal Identity Files Identity file paths for personal host classification Excluded Hosts Hostnames to hide from the fleet list ( github.com is always excluded) Default Identity File Identity file added to new hosts created via the Add Host command Default View Show work, personal, or all hosts by default SSH Timeout Connection timeout in seconds (default: 4) Refresh Interval How often to re-probe hosts in seconds (default: 10)

How It Works

The extension SSHes into each host with BatchMode=yes and runs a lightweight script that queries nvidia-smi for GPU stats and /proc/stat for CPU usage. A host is considered free if GPU utilization is under 1% and GPU memory usage is under 3%.

Requirements