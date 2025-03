Smart Reply

How to use

Select the text you want to reply to. Run the Generate Reply command. The reply will be generated and displayed in the extension.

Settings

OpenAI API Key : If provided, this OpenAI API key will be used with priority instead of Raycast's built-in AI model.

: If provided, this OpenAI API key will be used with priority instead of Raycast's built-in AI model. Target Language : Select the target language for translation.

Features

Customizable languages and tones

AI-powered translation and reply generation

High-precision language detection

User-friendly interface

Configuration

The extension supports the following configuration options:

Default Tone

Choose the default tone for your replies:

🎩 Formal (default)

😊 Casual

Default Translation Style

Select the default translation style:

🌿 Natural (default)

📝 Literal

💫 Simple

These settings can be changed in the extension preferences at any time.