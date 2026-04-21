Toggle Proxy

Manage SOCKS proxy, Xray configs, and SSH tunnels on macOS directly from Raycast.

Features

Proxy Menu Bar

Toggle SOCKS proxy from the macOS menu bar:

Select which Xray config to run

See the currently active config

Automatic session management via tmux

Convert VLESS URL

Convert VLESS URLs to Xray JSON configurations:

Automatic saving to your Xray directory

Custom routing rules with support for additional countries, domains, and IPs

Config Manager

Browse, edit, and delete Xray configuration files:

View file details (size, modification date, content preview)

Built-in editor for quick changes

Open in external editor

Tunnel Manager

Create and manage SSH tunnel connections.

Subscription Manager

Manage VLESS subscription URLs and keep configs up to date.

Prerequisites

This extension requires tmux and Xray installed on your system.

brew install tmux

Configuration

Preference Description Default SOCKS Host Proxy host address 127.0.0.1 SOCKS Port Proxy port number 1080 Xray Config Path Directory with Xray binary and configs ~/xray Default Config Default configuration file name config.json

Troubleshooting

tmux not found

If the extension cannot find tmux, make sure it is in your PATH. You can create a symlink:

sudo ln -s $( which tmux) /usr/local/bin/tmux

Proxy fails to start