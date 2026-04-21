Manage SOCKS proxy, Xray configs, and SSH tunnels on macOS directly from Raycast.
Toggle SOCKS proxy from the macOS menu bar:
Convert VLESS URLs to Xray JSON configurations:
Browse, edit, and delete Xray configuration files:
Create and manage SSH tunnel connections.
Manage VLESS subscription URLs and keep configs up to date.
This extension requires tmux and Xray installed on your system.
brew install tmux
|Preference
|Description
|Default
|SOCKS Host
|Proxy host address
127.0.0.1
|SOCKS Port
|Proxy port number
1080
|Xray Config Path
|Directory with Xray binary and configs
~/xray
|Default Config
|Default configuration file name
config.json
If the extension cannot find tmux, make sure it is in your PATH. You can create a symlink:
sudo ln -s $(which tmux) /usr/local/bin/tmux