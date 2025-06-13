StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Open Docker

A reliable fix to open the Docker Desktop dashboard, especially when it's already running but the window is hidden.
Overview

Open Docker

A reliable fix to open the Docker Desktop dashboard, especially when it's already running but the window is hidden.

The Problem

If you're a developer on macOS, you've probably faced this annoying workflow:

  1. Docker Desktop is running in the background.
  2. You use Raycast to search for "Docker" and hit Enter.
  3. ...nothing happens. The main Dashboard window doesn't appear.
  4. You're forced to manually click the menu bar icon and select "Dashboard" to see your containers.

This simple extension solves that.

The Solution

This extension provides one simple, reliable command that will always open the Docker Desktop dashboard window.

  • If Docker is already running, it brings the window to the front.
  • If Docker is closed, it launches the application.

No more guesswork—just a command that works every time.

Commands

  • Open Docker: The primary command to launch or focus the Docker Desktop window.
