This Raycast plugin allows you to parse your issue urls (such as Jira, GitHub and GitLab) to provide you with a commit name and description that you can use with Git!
Enter to paste in your active app the commit message you've selected
While typing your url, you can specify optional parameters separated by
, in the following order:
url: The issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab)
description: A short description of the commit
body: A longer body for the commit message
Here are the available extension options
You can customize the main action as follows
It allows you to make the content format compatible with your tools as follows
The extension is compatible with the following issue managers: