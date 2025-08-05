Commit Issue Parser

This Raycast plugin allows you to parse your issue urls (such as Jira, GitHub and GitLab) to provide you with a commit name and description that you can use with Git!

Usage

Open Raycast and type "Parse Issue Url"

Enter the issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab)

Press Enter to paste in your active app the commit message you've selected

While typing your url, you can specify optional parameters separated by , in the following order:

url : The issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab)

: The issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab) description : A short description of the commit

: A short description of the commit body : A longer body for the commit message

Configuration

Here are the available extension options

Primary Action

You can customize the main action as follows

Paste on active app: Pastes selected content (default)

Copy & Paste on active app: Copies and pastes selected content

Copy to Clipboard: Copies selected content

Content Format

It allows you to make the content format compatible with your tools as follows

Text: default mode that takes the selected text (description)

Lazygit: integration for lazygit, fills both description and body

Git Command: integration for Git CLI command, fills both description and body

Type Mode

Text: mode following the Angular convention

Gitmoji: mode following the Gitmoji convention

Compatibility

The extension is compatible with the following issue managers: