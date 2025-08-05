StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Commit Issue Parser

Easily parse issue URLs to generate commit names and descriptions for use with Git
AvatarJules Juul
New
Install Extension
Overview

Commit Issue Parser

This Raycast plugin allows you to parse your issue urls (such as Jira, GitHub and GitLab) to provide you with a commit name and description that you can use with Git!

Usage

  • Open Raycast and type "Parse Issue Url"
  • Enter the issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab)
  • Press Enter to paste in your active app the commit message you've selected

While typing your url, you can specify optional parameters separated by , in the following order:

  • url: The issue URL (Jira, GitHub or GitLab)
  • description: A short description of the commit
  • body: A longer body for the commit message

Configuration

Here are the available extension options

Primary Action

You can customize the main action as follows

  • Paste on active app: Pastes selected content (default)
  • Copy & Paste on active app: Copies and pastes selected content
  • Copy to Clipboard: Copies selected content

Content Format

It allows you to make the content format compatible with your tools as follows

  • Text: default mode that takes the selected text (description)
  • Lazygit: integration for lazygit, fills both description and body
  • Git Command: integration for Git CLI command, fills both description and body

Type Mode

  • Text: mode following the Angular convention
  • Gitmoji: mode following the Gitmoji convention

Compatibility

The extension is compatible with the following issue managers:

  • GitHub
  • GitLab
  • Jira
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Finder File Actions logo

Finder File Actions

Perform actions (move, copy) on selected Finder files

Password Generator logo

Password Generator

Generates a password from 5–64 characters with options for case, special characters, and more

File Manager logo

File Manager

Manage files from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.