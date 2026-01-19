StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
British National Formulary

Search the British National Formulary (BNF) or BNFC (Child version) for medication.
AvatarJack Smith
Overview

BNF Search Tool

A fast, efficient Raycast extension designed for nurses, students, and healthcare professionals. It allows you to search the British National Formulary (BNF) and BNFC (Children's Formulary) directly from your keyboard.

Features

  • Dual Formulary Support: Seamlessly toggle between BNF (Adults) and BNFC (Children) using a simple dropdown menu.
  • Smart Direct Search:
    • Intelligently checks if a direct drug monograph exists (e.g., searching "Paracetamol" takes you straight to the specific page).
    • If a direct page is not found (e.g., for a condition like "Acne" or a typo), it automatically falls back to the standard search results page.
  • Fast & Lightweight: Uses a "Head" request to verify links instantly without downloading full pages.
  • Privacy Focused: No patient data is entered or stored; it is purely a reference search tool.

How to Use

  1. Open Raycast and search for BNF.
  2. Select Source:
    • Default is BNF (Adults).
    • Select BNFC (Children) from the dropdown if needed.
  3. Enter Search Term: Type a medication name (e.g., Amoxicillin) or a clinical topic.
  4. Submit: Press Cmd + Enter to open the browser.

Technical Details

This extension uses the Raycast API and node-fetch. It constructs a potential URL based on the user's input (converting "Bowel Cancer" to bowel-cancer) and sends a HEAD request to the NICE website.

  • If status 200 (OK): Opens the direct URL.
  • If status 404 (Not Found): Opens the query search URL.

Author

Jack Smith (Student Nurse)

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityWeb
