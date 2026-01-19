BNF Search Tool
A fast, efficient Raycast extension designed for nurses, students, and healthcare professionals. It allows you to search the British National Formulary (BNF) and BNFC (Children's Formulary) directly from your keyboard.
Features
- Dual Formulary Support: Seamlessly toggle between BNF (Adults) and BNFC (Children) using a simple dropdown menu.
- Smart Direct Search:
- Intelligently checks if a direct drug monograph exists (e.g., searching "Paracetamol" takes you straight to the specific page).
- If a direct page is not found (e.g., for a condition like "Acne" or a typo), it automatically falls back to the standard search results page.
- Fast & Lightweight: Uses a "Head" request to verify links instantly without downloading full pages.
- Privacy Focused: No patient data is entered or stored; it is purely a reference search tool.
How to Use
- Open Raycast and search for BNF.
- Select Source:
- Default is BNF (Adults).
- Select BNFC (Children) from the dropdown if needed.
- Enter Search Term: Type a medication name (e.g.,
Amoxicillin) or a clinical topic.
- Submit: Press
Cmd + Enter to open the browser.
Technical Details
This extension uses the Raycast API and
node-fetch. It constructs a potential URL based on the user's input (converting "Bowel Cancer" to
bowel-cancer) and sends a
HEAD request to the NICE website.
- If status 200 (OK): Opens the direct URL.
- If status 404 (Not Found): Opens the query search URL.
Author
Jack Smith (Student Nurse)
License
MIT