BNF Search Tool

A fast, efficient Raycast extension designed for nurses, students, and healthcare professionals. It allows you to search the British National Formulary (BNF) and BNFC (Children's Formulary) directly from your keyboard.

Features

Dual Formulary Support: Seamlessly toggle between BNF (Adults) and BNFC (Children) using a simple dropdown menu.

Seamlessly toggle between and using a simple dropdown menu. Smart Direct Search: Intelligently checks if a direct drug monograph exists (e.g., searching "Paracetamol" takes you straight to the specific page). If a direct page is not found (e.g., for a condition like "Acne" or a typo), it automatically falls back to the standard search results page.

Fast & Lightweight: Uses a "Head" request to verify links instantly without downloading full pages.

Uses a "Head" request to verify links instantly without downloading full pages. Privacy Focused: No patient data is entered or stored; it is purely a reference search tool.

How to Use

Open Raycast and search for BNF. Select Source: Default is BNF (Adults) .

. Select BNFC (Children) from the dropdown if needed. Enter Search Term: Type a medication name (e.g., Amoxicillin ) or a clinical topic. Submit: Press Cmd + Enter to open the browser.

Technical Details

This extension uses the Raycast API and node-fetch . It constructs a potential URL based on the user's input (converting "Bowel Cancer" to bowel-cancer ) and sends a HEAD request to the NICE website.

If status 200 (OK): Opens the direct URL.

Opens the direct URL. If status 404 (Not Found): Opens the query search URL.

Author

Jack Smith (Student Nurse)

License

MIT