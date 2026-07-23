Control Tinker from Raycast. Record a selected area, repeat your last capture area, or copy your latest recording without reaching for the menu bar.
Requires Tinker 0.4.0 or later for macOS. Complete Tinker's onboarding and grant Screen Recording permission before using recording commands. Copying the latest recording does not require Screen Recording permission.
Raycast sends each request to the Tinker app. Recording-command status appears in Tinker. Copy Latest Recording reports confirmed clipboard success or an actionable failure in Raycast.