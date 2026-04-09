Datafast

View your Datafast web analytics in Raycast.

Commands

Dashboard Overview – View key metrics including visitors, revenue, conversion rate, revenue per visitor, bounce rate, session time, and online users with period-over-period trend comparisons.

Realtime Visitors – See who's on your site right now with location, device, browser, referral source, and conversion likelihood for each active visitor.

Top Pages – View your top pages ranked by visitors and revenue with configurable date ranges.

Top Referrers – View your top traffic sources ranked by visitors and revenue.

Campaigns – View campaign performance grouped by source with full UTM breakdowns.

Countries – View traffic and revenue by country with drill-down into regions and cities.

Enable Menu Bar – Show the number of active visitors in your Mac menu bar, updated every minute. Also detects new sales and celebrates with confetti. To toggle this on or off, open the Enable Menu Bar command preferences and check or uncheck Enable sale notifications under Sale Notifications.

Getting Started

Get Your Datafast API Key

Log in to your Datafast dashboard Navigate to Website Settings Open the API tab Generate a new API key and copy it

Add Details to Raycast Extension